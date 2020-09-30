Gibbs & Cox, Teamed with Halter Marine, Wins T-AGOS(X) Award

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibbs & Cox will support our partner, Halter Marine, on the recent auxiliary general ocean surveillance ship (T-AGOS(X)) industry study award. With the detail design and construction contract award expected in 2022, we are excited to begin laying the foundation for the anticipated delivery of the first vessel in 2025.

The T-AGOS(X) class will replace the existing fleet of four T-AGOS 19 and one T-AGOS 23 small water plane area twin hull (SWATH) ships, which are currently nearing the end of their service life. The new T-AGOS(X) class has options for six additional ships and will be designed with a projected service life of 30 years.

As the builder of the T-AGOS 23 class, Halter Marine has extensive experience with the design and construction of this unique hull form. G&C brings our 91 years of engineering and design experience to the team while serving as the design agent.

Chris Deegan, G&C Chief Executive and President, noted, "This award represents over a year of pre-award work between G&C and Halter Marine and extends the growing partnership between our organizations."

Gibbs & Cox, Inc. is a global leader in maritime engineering and design, with 24 classes of combatants and nearly 7,000 vessels built to our designs since 1929. Gibbs & Cox supports military and commercial clients in the U.S. and internationally with all phases of marine design, construction, and lifecycle management. Independent and privately held, Gibbs & Cox is headquartered in Arlington, VA, with offices in New Orleans, LA; Newport News, VA; New York City, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Washington, DC; Chesapeake, VA and Canberra, ACT, Australia.

