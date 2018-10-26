Gibbs Amphibians Attends Milipol Qatar 2018 in Doha, With the Humdinga

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/778360/Gibbs_Humdinga_Milipol_Qatar_2018_1.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/778361/Gibbs_Humdinga_Milipol_Qatar_2018_2.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/778362/Gibbs_Humdinga_Milipol_Qatar_2018_3.jpg )



Milipol Qatar is the leading international exhibition dedicated to homeland security and Civil Defense in the Middle East, which returned for its 12th edition this year. It was also the biggest and most engaging Milipol show to date. Organised by the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar in partnership with the French-based Comexposium Security, Milipol Qatar 2018 was held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from 29th-31th October. For the first time, the exhibition incorporated the Civil Defence Exhibition and Conference.

Gibbs has locations in the U.K. (Nuneaton) and New Zealand, where it utilises engineers and expertise from both countries to continue to develop High Speed Amphibian (HSA) technology and the vehicles designed around it. Gibbs' efforts have resulted in more than 400 patents and patents pending on High Speed Amphibian technology worldwide, eight vehicles, and numerous technological innovations. These achievements have made Gibbs the world leader in High Speed Amphibious technology.

The Gibbs Humdinga is one of the more rugged vehicles created by Gibbs, capable both off-road and on-water. It can carry up to 9 passengers, with the signature Gibbs central driving position and can carry up to a tonne in payload. It reaches speeds of 40mph on water and over 80mph on land, with 4wd and twin Gibbs proprietary water jets. This makes the Humdinga a flexible platform, capable of supporting a number of applications from logistics to search and rescue, from police patrols to private leisure. It is being manufactured under license in other parts of the world but is not currently available to the public, or the region.

About Gibbs Amphibians

Gibbs Amphibians Ltd. is the first company in history to successfully create fully homologated vehicles that can exceed 30 mph on water as well as achieve typical speeds on land, transitioning between land and water in under 5 seconds, at the push of a button. This unique combination of innovations from several engineering disciplines and user-friendly technology has given Gibbs the lead as the world authority on High Speed Amphibians.

The privately held, UK-based business, founded by Alan Gibbs with Neil Jenkins, has been developing High Speed Amphibian (HSA) technology since 1994. Since then it has developed over 8 different vehicles ranging from 3m to over 10m within many differing applications, including the record-breaking and award-winning Aquada, the famous Quadski and the robust Humdinga.

The Humdinga is a 4wd, 7m long, High Speed Amphibian with robust off-road and on-water capabilities. It can carry up to 1,000kg, depending on its configuration, which ranges from 3 to 9 seats, with the signature Gibbs central driving position. It exceeds 40 mph on water and 80 mph on the road, using a V8 diesel engine driving the wheels and twin Gibbs proprietary water jets, making it more environmentally friendly than a helicopter, one of the few vehicles that can access the same environments.

More information about Gibbs, its technology and further details of all the vehicles it has created are on the website.

http://www.gibbsamphibians.com

About Milipol Qatar

Founded in 1996, Milipol Qatar is a trade event dedicated to homeland security founded and organised by the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar and the French-based Comexposium Security.

A biennial event, Milipol Qatar attracts to Doha, the biggest companies in the public and industrial security sector in the world. These companies showcase the latest products and service innovations in the fields of security, safety, detection and prevention equipment and systems.

From 2018, Milipol Qatar incorporated the Civil Defence Conference and Exhibition, to become the Global Security and Safety Event.

For more than 30 years, the MILIPOL brand has been synonymous with high quality, international events covering the field of homeland security. It has been proudly represented by Milipol Paris and Milipol Qatar and more recently Milipol Asia-Pacific.

This effectively creates the world's leading international network of events dedicated to solutions, technologies and innovations for homeland security.

More information about Milipol Qatar is available on their website.

https://m-en.milipolqatar.com/

SOURCE Gibbs Amphibians