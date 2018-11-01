Gibbs Amphibians Set to Establish Humdinga Assembly Subsidiary in Qatar

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/779476/Gibbs_Amphibians_demonstration.jpg )



Gibbs founder Alan Gibbs is enthusiastic about the new opportunities in the region and the performance of the Humdinga in the market.

"There is a developing global demand for the Humdinga, and we are receiving high levels of interest from all kinds of customers, including governments and private individuals. This is the right time and the right opportunity to further the use of Humdinga, and I expect we will see them being widely used in many parts of the world in the near future. This is the right step because Gibbs products are high value and high tech, and we are keen to work with partners who share our vision and values, as the Madaeen Al Doha Group do. The first product we will be focusing on for the region will be the Humdinga."

Gibbs has locations in the U.K. (Nuneaton) and New Zealand, utilising engineers and expertise from both countries to continue to develop High Speed Amphibian (HSA) technology and the vehicles designed around it. Over the last 20 years Gibbs has invested hundreds of millions of pounds, and more than three million man hours, in the maturation of the technology. Which has resulted in over 400 patents and patents pending worldwide, making Gibbs the global leader in High Speed Amphibious technology.

The Humdinga is one of the more rugged vehicles created by Gibbs, capable both off-road and on-water. It seats up to 9 passengers, with the signature Gibbs central driving position and can carry up to a tonne in payload. It reaches speeds in excess of 40mph on water and over 80mph on land, with 4wd and twin Gibbs proprietary water jets. The Humdinga is a flexible platform, capable of applications from logistics to search and rescue, from police patrols to private leisure. It has been manufactured under license in South East Asia but has never been available to the public, or to such a wide region before.

"The Humdinga is where imagination meets engineering, and is changing the definition of a vehicle. This strategic partnership to produce/assemble/manufacture the Gibbs Humdinga is a significant achievement and a striking example of our concrete work with Qatar on its 2030 National Vision," H.E Ajay Sharma CMG, Her Majesty's Ambassador to the State of Qatar, said. "This new venture will enable Gibbs and Madaeen Al Doha Group to reach new markets. It has the potential to generate tremendous opportunities for both parties."

About Gibbs Amphibians

Gibbs Amphibians Ltd. is the first company in history to successfully create fully homologated vehicles that can exceed 30 mph on water as well as achieve typical speeds on land, transitioning between land and water in under 5 seconds, at the push of a button. This unique combination of innovations from several engineering disciplines and user-friendly technology has given Gibbs the lead as the world authority on High Speed Amphibians.

The privately held UK based business, founded by Alan Gibbs with Neil Jenkins, has been developing High Speed Amphibian (HSA) technology since 1994. Since then it has developed over eight different vehicles ranging from 3m to over 10m within many differing applications, including the record-breaking and award-winning Aquada, the famous Quadski and the robust Humdinga.

The Humdinga is a 4wd, 7m long, High Speed Amphibian with robust off-road and on water capabilities. It can carry up to 1000kg, depending on its configuration, which ranges from 3 to 9 seats with the signature Gibbs central driving position. It depending on configuration, it can exceed 40 mph on water and 80 mph on the road, using a V8 diesel engine driving the wheels and twin Gibbs proprietary water jets.

More information about Gibbs, its technology and further details of all the vehicles it has created are on the website.

http://www.gibbsamphibians.com

Madaeen Al Doha Group

Since 2009 Madaeen Al Doha Group has partnered and supported leading companies from around the world to expand and grow their businesses in and from Qatar. With a significant presence and network in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Latin America. Madaeen Al Doha works closely with its partners, aligning their own strategies with those of the country and the region, creating synergies that result in the success of the group and its partners.

Madaeen Al Doha continues to embrace the mission to contribute significantly to the development and prosperity of Qatar, supporting and realising the 2030 National Vision.

