Gibbs Gardens' 376-acre paradise puts the 'magnificent' in May

Deep-blue water iris—thriving in the Japanese Gardens' many ponds—attract butterflies, dragonflies and birds. Collections of hand-carved Japanese lanterns and unique boulders provide an ingenious contrast with Japanese Maples and bonsai-shaped evergreens.

Acres of blossoming Flanders Poppies in vivid shades of salmon, orange and red compliment blue, lavender, purple and white larkspur and bright orange butterfly weed in the Monarch Butterfly Wildflower Garden. Thousands of travel-savvy monarchs are expected to visit this garden in May on their migration from Mexico to Canada.

A rainbow of annuals, perennials, azaleas, foxglove and hydrangea come into May bloom in the upper gardens. Nearby the most amazing 100-foot-long "walk-through" trellis will be covered with New Dawn blush pink roses.

Honored for excellence

Recognized as one of the Thirteen Best Botanical Gardens in America and recently named the top garden in Georgia by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Gibbs Gardens always has something new in bloom. The five feature gardens and 21 seasonal collections gardens offer unique and continuous delights for garden lovers of all interests. To learn more about Gibbs Gardens go to gibbsgardens.com.

For more information contact:

Carol Skapinetz, Marketing Manager

[email protected] 770-712-1090

SOURCE Gibbs Gardens