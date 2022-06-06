Gibbs Gardens: A 376-Acre Summer Bouquet with Blooms in Every Direction

Not to be outdone, massive plantings of daylilies begin blooming in June and continue through August. Thousands of blooms in pastel shades and red, orange, yellow, purple, white, apricot and pink flowers in long curving beds sweep across a background of vibrant green grass. "Daylilies have a special place in my heart," said Jim Gibbs, the gardens' owner/developer. "They remind me of sunshine and happy days."

For a double dose of breath-taking beauty, follow the trail of photographers to the Monet Water Lily Gardens where tropical and hardy blooms create magical reflections in the ponds. "We've added lots of new varieties with taller stems this year. The flowers will come out of the water further, creating more distinctive and artistic reflections," said Gibbs.

Annuals and perennials are planted throughout the gardens—from unique and inspiring arrangements adorning the Flower Bridge to sweeping borders of white caladiums and begonias lining the beds that lead to the Manor House Gardens.

Flanders Poppies are blooming now in the Wildflower Monarch Butterfly Gardens. Gibbs chose poppies for this garden because their strong, vivid colors—bright orange, red and salmon shades—attract butterflies as they fly across Georgia during their migration from Mexico to Canada. Adding stark contrast to the poppies, blue, lavender and purple larkspur, bright orange asclepias tuberosa butterfly weed and bright yellow coreopsis lure the butterflies to a delicious lunch at Gibbs Gardens.

Honored for excellence

Recognized as one of the Thirteen Best Botanical Gardens in America and named top garden in Georgia by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Gibbs Gardens is a magical place to visit. Five feature gardens and 21 seasonal collections gardens offer unique and continuous delights to visitors. To learn more about Gibbs Gardens go to gibbsgardens.com.

