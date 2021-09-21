Gibson; Introducing the Gibson Generation Collection

The Gibson Generation Collection is handcrafted in Bozeman, Montana, by the highly--skilled craftspeople who make all Gibson acoustic guitars. Comprised of four models, G-00, G-45, G-Writer, and the G-200, the Generation Collection is equipped with the Gibson Player Port™ on the upper bout: an original 1964 Gibson concept refined today by the Gibson Lab. The Gibson Player Port delivers a truly unique and immersive sonic experience by projecting sound to the player. Explore the Gibson Generation Collection, HERE.

The Gibson Player Port allows players to hear more of themselves as the audience hears it. With a tone that is crisp and resonant, all of the Gibson Generation Collection acoustics are designed to be comfortable to hold and play for long periods of time. All Generation Collection guitars feature the Gibson Player Port, slim, lightweight bodies, a flatter fingerboard radius, Walnut back and sides, Sitka spruce tops, and a stunning Natural finish. The G-200 and G-Writer are equipped with LR Baggs™ Element Bronze pickup systems which amplify deep bass and crystal-clear highs. The most accessible price point in the entire Gibson acoustic line-up, all Gibson Generation Collection guitars are available worldwide now on https://www.gibson.com/generation.

A new guitar for a new generation of artists has arrived. The Gibson Generation Collection helps players hear more of themselves offering a new, more immersive sonic experience delivered by its most prominent feature: the Gibson Player Port™. Gibson has collaborated with three songwriters and players who represent a new, wildly diverse generation of genre-crushing guitar players, and songwriters: Amythyst Kiah, Nikki Lane, and Scarypoolparty; all come from diverse backgrounds as they continue to defy the traditional path to worldwide recognition. Creatively fearless, these artists have a relentless obsession to perfect their sound, inspiring players of all generations and genres of music.

Watch and share the new video with Amythyst Kiah permorming her song "Wild Turkey" from her album Wary + Strange with the new G-45 featuring the exclusive Gibson Player Port™: https://youtu.be/9H3ZqYNzs-k.

Amythyst Kiah

With artistry and expressive power, Amythyst Kiah manages to weave together many strands of American music. Born in Chattanooga, TN, and first inspired by alt-rock, Amythyst studied bluegrass, old time, and country in her early twenties before releasing her debut solo album Wary + Strange this year. Pitchfork described her new album: "Kiah's independent spirit, vast talent, and musical savvy yield dazzling results… Wary + Strange is a rock album that doesn't play by anyone's rules but her own." For Amythyst Kiah, visit: www.amythystkiah.com.

Nikki Lane

Bringing new life to time-tested twang, Nikki Lane blazes a trail through mid-century country soundscapes like they're back roads she's known all her life. She came to songwriting sideways, moving to Nashville after working in fashion in Los Angeles and a rough breakup in New York--twists and turns and miles that shape her lush, stylish, bare-knuckle songs. Nikki Lane's stunning third album Highway Queen is available now and sees the young Nashville singer emerge as one of country and rock's most gifted songwriters. Rolling Stone described her album as "Inspirations cased in a streetwise, modern shell that's as unapologetic as Johnny Cash's middle finger." For Nikki Lane, visit: www.nikkilane.com.

Scarypoolparty

Alejandro Aranda, aka Scarypoolparty , delivers a dynamic stream of sound out of a guitar, one that carries his warm, gentle vocals through his inventive, cinematic and genre-bending arrangements, drawing from alternative, pop and hip-hop to classical. In just a few short years these virtuoso talents have taken Scarypoolparty from street corners and backyards in Southern California, to sold out U.S. headline tours, festivals and worldwide impact and acclaim. His third album, The Act of Forgiveness is available everywhere now. For Scarypoolparty, visit: https://scarypoolparty.com/.

Explore the new Gibson Generation Collection, all photos HERE, videos: HERE.

Gibson Generation Collection: G-00

G-00 photos: HERE.

G-00 video: HERE.

Modeled after Gibson's pioneering small-body parlor acoustic guitars from the 1930's, the G-00 is a top choice for blues and fingerstyle guitar performances. Despite its more compact size, the G-00 achieves a full, balanced sound. The G-00 fills any room with rich tones-which players can hear like never before, with the exclusive Gibson Player Port™. Like all models in the Gibson Generation Collection, the G-00 is handcrafted in Bozeman, Montana, by the same highly--skilled craftspeople who make all Gibson acoustic guitars. The G-00 features a beautiful solid Sitka spruce top and solid Walnut back and sides for tone that sounds crisp and resonant. The slightly thinner G-00 parlor-sized body is exceptionally comfortable to hold and play. The TUSQ® nut and saddle along with the Grover® Mini Rotomatic® tuners, deliver solid tuning stability so you can spend more time playing instead of tuning, and the utile neck with its easy-playing neck profile is so comfortable you won't want to put it down. The G-00 is available in Natural finish. A gig bag is included.

Gibson Generation Collection: G-45

G-45 photos: HERE.

G-45 video: HERE.

The G-45, a round-shouldered jumbo, adds the Gibson Player Port™ to its famous "Workhorse" J-45 style body, which is Gibson's best-selling acoustic guitar of all time. On the G-45, players can now hear more clearly than ever how this beloved guitar responds to every style and technique of playing. Powerful one moment and soft the next, the G-45 delivers all sounds with incredible dynamic range in an elegant, medium body size. The G-45 is part of the Gibson Generation Collection and like all models in this collection, it is handcrafted in Bozeman, MT, by the same highly skilled craftspeople who make all Gibson acoustics. It features a solid Sitka spruce top and solid Walnut back and sides for tone that sounds crisp and resonant. The G-45 features a slightly thinner round shoulder body is exceptionally comfortable to hold and play. The TUSQ® nut and saddle, along with the Grover® Mini Rotomatic® tuners deliver solid tuning stability, so you can spend more time playing instead of tuning, and the utile neck with its easy-playing neck profile is so comfortable you won't want to put it down. The G-45 is available in Natural finish. A gig bag is included.

Gibson Generation Collection: G-Writer

G-Writer photos: HERE.

G-Writer video: HERE.

Gibson's impressive range of square-shouldered guitars have become an expressive standard for rock, pop, folk, and country artists. The G-Writer is known for its wide range of sounds, from gutsy and loud, to soft and sweet; they are superb for all styles and shine, whether strumming chords or fingering intricate solos. The G-Writer comes ready for the stage or studio with an LR Baggs™ Element Bronze pickup system and the ear-opening Gibson Player Port™. The G-Writer is part of the Gibson Generation Collection and like all models in this collection, it is handcrafted in Bozeman, MT, by the same highly skilled craftspeople who make all Gibson acoustics. It features a solid Sitka spruce top and solid Walnut back and sides for tone that sounds crisp and resonant. The G-Writer features a slightly thinner cutaway body, is more comfortable to play and provides effortless access to the upper frets. The TUSQ® nut and saddle, along with the Grover® Mini Rotomatic® tuners deliver solid tuning stability, so you can spend more time playing instead of tuning, and the utile neck with its easy-playing neck profile is so comfortable you won't want to put it down. The G-Writer is available in Natural finish. A gig bag is also included.

Gibson Generation Collection: G-200

G-200 photos: HERE.

G-200 video: HERE.

Gibson built its first "Super Jumbo" SJ-200 as a custom order for country and western singer and film star Ray Whitley, who desired a big, loud, and deep flat-top over which to croon. The SJ-200 quickly became a staple of cowboy singers and horseback troubadours, and then country music, 60's folk stars, and onto every acoustic guitar genre that has followed. Ray would be proud to hear the booming sound from the Gibson Player Port™ on the new G-200, which comes ready for the stage or studio with a LR Baggs™ Element Bronze pickup system. Like all models in the Gibson Generation Collection, the G-200 is handcrafted in Bozeman, MT, by the same highly--skilled craftspeople who make all Gibson acoustics. The G-200 features a beautiful solid Sitka spruce top and solid Walnut back and sides for tone that sounds crisp and resonant. The slightly thinner G-200 cutaway jumbo body is exceptionally comfortable to hold and provides excellent access to the upper frets. The TUSQ® nut and saddle, along with the Grover® Mini Rotomatic® tuners, deliver solid tuning stability so you can spend more time playing instead of tuning, and the utile neck with its easy-playing neck profile is so comfortable you won't want to put it down. The G-200 is available in Natural finish. A gig bag is also included.

Gibson Generation Collection:

About Gibson:

Gibson, the leading iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for 127 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, Gibson Brands has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships, and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson Brands portfolio includes Gibson, the leading guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, which has been on every stage since 1873, Kramer, the original MADE TO ROCK HARD guitar brand, MESA/Boogie, the Home of Tone®, and KRK, behind great music for over 30 years. Gibson Brands is dedicated to quality, innovation, and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by Gibson Brands. Learn more at Gibson.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Gibson TV, and Instagram.

