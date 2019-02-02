GIBSON: LAUNCHES NEW PRODUCT, SHOWCASES MARQUEE ARTISTS AND NEW TALENT WORLDWIDE AT NAMM 2019

GIBSON PHOTOS, VIDEOS AND PRESS KIT: HERE GIBSON at NAMM trailer: HERE GIBSON full events and NAMM JAM photos: HERE and HERE . * All images and video approved for open media use. Credit: Gibson.

Attracting widespread critical praise, the GIBSON Experience at NAMM brought in a stunning array of new and old guitars in a relaxed atmosphere. Players could pick up their guitar of choice in the GIBSON room and plug in, put on headphones and sit down to play on their own terms.

On Wednesday, January 23, GIBSON commenced the week by launching the Chuck Berry Tribute ES-350T which marks the first-ever collaboration with the rock n' roll pioneer's family. Chuck Berry's son Charles Jr. and grandson Charlie took the GIBSON stage alongside Jared James Nichols and introduced the instrument and delivered a powerful performance of "Johnny B. Goode" that thrilled the packed crowd and set the fast-paced tone for the entire festival. Music Radar claimed, "GIBSON has already been making a splash on its return to the NAMM fray, and it did its best to dominate the proceedings at the pre-show event." Regarding the new model, Guitar wrote, "The collection had gorgeous guitars galore, but one of the standouts had to be Custom Shop Chuck Berry Tribute ES-350T." Photo L-R: Jared James Nichols, Charlie Berry, Charles Jr and GIBSON CEO, James "JC" Curleigh: HERE.

For Thursday, GIBSON's opening party maintained its momentum well into the night by hosting the week's hottest nighttime event, the NAMM JAM "Legends and New Icons" at City National Grove of Anaheim. The opening party saw a bevy of legends share the stage, including none other than Billy Gibbons, Nancy Wilson, Peter Frampton, Robby Krieger, Emily Wolfe, Black Pistol Fire, Cam, Jared James Nichols, Toby Lee, Lauren Ruth Ward and more. Meanwhile, the "house band" comprised Jimmy Vivino, Kenny Aronoff, Darryl Jones, and Jeff Young.

Thursday through Sunday saw the GIBSON Experience welcome a diverse range of artists to the second floor in Room 207 for signings, Q&A's, appearances and special live performances. These events comprised a roster of legends, icons, and future stars including Nancy Wilson of Heart, Robby Krieger of The Doors, Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick, Lee Roy Parnell, Jason Hook of Five Finger Death Punch, Brian Ray (Paul McCartney), Brendon Small of Metalocalypse and Dethklok, Chris Traynor of Bush and Helmet, Billy Howerdell of A Perfect Circle, Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer, Lari Basilio, Vivian Campell of Def Leppard, Cam, Emily Wolfe, Frank Hannon, Toby Lee, Striking Matches, Luis Maldonado of Train, Trini Lopez, Michelle Arseneau, Gina Chavez, GianMarco, Austin Sexton, Brooklyn Allman, Spindrift, Leo James Conroy, Monica Valli, Carly Jo Jackson and more.

The new era of GIBSON has begun. Stay tuned for more big news soon.

