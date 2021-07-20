Gideon Strategic Partners Affilates With Leading Independent Broker-dealer, Appoints Adam Gross Partner And Head Of Family Office Group In Support Of Its Strategic Expansion

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gideon Strategic Partners, a wealth management and financial planning firm that oversees over $500 million in assets and provides concierge-style services to high-net worth individuals and businesses, today announced that its financial advisors have affiliated with The Leaders Group, a leading national, independent broker-dealer located in Littleton, Colo. The transition is effective immediately.

With more than 25 years supporting financial advisors in the wealth management industry, The Leaders Group offers cutting-edge digital platforms and tools for client relationship management, product due diligence and comparison, client account management and financial planning, along with an industry-leading product shelf that features a broad range of investment strategies.

Gideon Strategic Partners CEO and Managing Partner Robert Amoruso said, "The continued growth of our business and demand for expanded technological capabilities by our clients made the transition to The Leaders Group the obvious choice for our firm. Their hand-on services combined with sophisticated solutions and complete independence give us the freedom and flexibility to deliver higher-value wealth management and financial planning services to our growing client base."

Additionally, the firm announced the appointment of Adam Gross as a Managing Director and Head of the Family Office Group. Mr. Gross will build upon the existing practice area, expanding the services the firm provides for high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth families as a member of the firm's senior leadership team. He will report to Mr. Amoruso.

"Adam takes an exceptionally personal yet highly strategic approach to client service," Mr. Amoruso said. "Over the years he has built meaningful relationships with his clients and served more as a family chief financial officer than a traditional wealth manager. We are incredibly pleased to have him on our team, building out our capabilities in this space and delivering best-in-class service to our clients."

With over 25 years of experience in private banking and wealth management, Mr. Gross spent nearly two decades at JP Morgan Private Bank, where he helped build one of its most productive teams, the Global Investment Opportunities Group. Previously he served as a senior management professional of both client coverage and investment products at HSBC and Citigroup. Mr. Gross also has experience within the public and private markets and has served as an advisor to multiple early-stage fintech companies. Mr. Gross earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Rochester and holds Series 7, 63 and 24 licenses.

Mr. Gross' hiring continues the steady expansion of Gideon's leadership ranks as the firm grows.

Early this year, Gideon appointed industry rising star Anthony D'Angelo as Partner and Managing Director. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. D'Angelo served in several executive capacities with AXA and Equitable Advisors.

In August 2020, the firm appointed Eleanor Reid Partner and Head of Corporate Strategy. A former captain in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, Ms. Reid came to Gideon after leading Reid & Co., an operations and strategic consultancy for startups and small- and medium-size enterprises.

Erik Oros joined Gideon as Chief Investment Officer in 2019. Prior to Gideon, Mr. Oros co-founded and led Actinium Capital LP, a Baltimore-based hedge fund.

Mr. Gross said, "I'm excited to join Gideon, and I look forward to applying my experience and expertise to help Gideon reach its full potential. A strong family-office group will help the firm position itself as the destination of choice for high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth families in Southern California and beyond. I know Robert and the entire Gideon team foster a collaborative culture that will put this growing group on a journey towards achieving our goals while serving our clients objectives."

About Gideon Strategic Partners

Gideon Strategic Partners (GSP) is a wealth management firm based in Santa Monica, Calif. We provide high net worth families and closely held businesses with a holistic, multidisciplinary, and technology-driven approach to financial planning. Our open architecture platform and our unique access to private markets and tax-efficient solutions enables clients to achieve diversification across a wide range of asset classes while mitigating the income tax impacts on returns.

