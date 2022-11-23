Gift Card Market Size to Grow by USD 843.11 Billion From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global gift card market as a part of the personal product market, the parent market. The personal products market products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and the production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. The global gift card market size is estimated to increase by USD 843.11 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.87%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gift Card Market 2023-2027

Global Gift Card Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Gift card Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global gift card market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several established vendors. The competition in the market is expected to remain the same throughout the forecast period. Leading global vendors are investing in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing operations. They are also emphasizing significantly on brand building and brand equity to differentiate themselves from other vendors. Vendors are also differentiating in terms of product innovations. They are continuously updating their products according to the evolving trends in the market.

The price differentiation among vendors is low. This is due to almost similar product offerings and steady competition. The quality and regulatory compliance also remained low due to the very low criticality and low significance of the product. The factors of differentiation are expected to remain the same as well during the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc.: The company offers gift cards for employers and merchants as epurchases, employee incentives, and rebate management winners as a part of its digital reward system.

The company offers gift cards for employers and merchants as epurchases, employee incentives, and rebate management winners as a part of its digital reward system. Duracard LLC: The company offers gift cards for companies with personalized bar code, designs as well as scratch off pin code.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.: The company offers gift cards such as corporate gifts, incentives, mall and rebates, or reloadable products such as general purpose, benefits, government disbursement, healthcare, incentive, payroll, remittance, teen or family, and travel cards.

Fiserv Inc.: The company offers gift cards for small-scale businesses to acquire new customers and boost sales.

Global Gift card Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global gift card market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gift card market.

North America held a 40% share of the global cloud data warehouse market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The growth of the gift card market in North America is driven by factors such as the rise in consumer retail spending, better e-commerce strategies, and relatively low inflation. In addition, the presence of a large number of retail companies such as Walmart Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., The Kroger Co., The Home Depot Inc., and Target Corp. is increasing the sales of gift cards in North America .

Segment Overview

By type, the global gift card market is segmented into e-gift cards and physical gift cards.

The market share growth of the e-gift cards segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. E-gift cards are popular among consumers and retailers as they are more versatile and flexible compared to physical gift cards. These cards are viewed as the most suitable gifting options for employees, clients, and other stakeholders as they reduce the efforts required by corporates to select personalized gifts for everyone. They save businesses from logistical and management problems that they often face while issuing physical gifting cards. Many such benefits are driving the growth of the market in the e-gift cards segment.

Global Gift card Market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver - The growth of the e-commerce sector is driving the growth of the market. Factors such as high internet and smartphone penetration and a growing tech-savvy population have increased sales of various products through online channels. In addition, the convenience offered by e-commerce platforms such as the presence of multiple payment options, including cash on delivery, the availability of a wide range of products, and user reviews are helping consumers in making better-informed decisions. With the increased consumer interest in online shopping, e-commerce companies are using e-cards as a marketing tool. Customers can redeem the gift card amount on the purchase of any product of their choice. This helps e-commerce players to acquire new customers. Gift cards also increase the overall sales for e-commerce players as consumers generally tend to spend more than the value of these cards to receive a product of their choice. Thus, the growth of the e-commerce sector is driving the growth of the market in focus.



Key Trend - The rise of open-loop gift cards is the key trend in the market. An increasing number of vendors have been launching open-loop gift cards. This is because open-loop gift cards have a wide acceptance and are not specific to a particular business, and are accepted almost everywhere. These cards are backed by payment card processor networks such as Visa, MasterCard, and American Express. They can be purchased from supermarkets, home goods retailers, and service stations and can be redeemed virtually almost anywhere. Such benefits are increasing the popularity of open-loop gift cards. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global gift card market during the forecast period.



The rise of open-loop gift cards is the key trend in the market. An increasing number of vendors have been launching open-loop gift cards. This is because open-loop gift cards have a wide acceptance and are not specific to a particular business, and are accepted almost everywhere. These cards are backed by payment card processor networks such as Visa, MasterCard, and American Express. They can be purchased from supermarkets, home goods retailers, and service stations and can be redeemed virtually almost anywhere. Such benefits are increasing the popularity of open-loop gift cards. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global gift card market during the forecast period. Major Challenge - The chances of money loss instances associated with gift cards is the major challenge in the market. Most gift cards come with an expiry date. Hence, the recipients must use the card within the specified time. However, with hectic lifestyles, recipients may forget to use the card within the stipulated time period. Sometimes when making a purchase, a part of the money in the gift card remains unused. Also, certain gift cards have hidden charges or fees and undisclosed terms and conditions that are not disclosed to buyers or recipients at the time of purchase. Hence, recipients tend to spend additional money to avail of the services of gift cards. Many such factors are expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the global gift card market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this gift card market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gift card market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gift card market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gift card market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gift card market vendors

Gift Card Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 154 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 843.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Australia, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., Card USA Inc, Duracard LLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., FleetCor Technologies Inc., Givex Corp., Hennes & Mauritz AB, InComm, Jifiti.com Inc., Kindcard Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PineLabs Pvt. Ltd., Plastek Card Solutions Inc., Square Inc., Tele Pak Inc, The Voucher Market Ltd., TransGate Solutions LLC, VRG Holdco Pty Ltd, and Yiftee Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 E-gifts cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on E-gifts cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on E-gifts cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on E-gifts cards - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on E-gifts cards - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Physical gift cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Physical gift cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Physical gift cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Physical gift cards - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Physical gift cards - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 103: Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Card USA Inc

Inc Exhibit 106: Card USA Inc - Overview

Inc - Overview

Exhibit 107: Card USA Inc - Product / Service

Inc - Product / Service

Exhibit 108: Card USA Inc - Key offerings

11.5 Duracard LLC

Exhibit 109: Duracard LLC - Overview



Exhibit 110: Duracard LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Duracard LLC - Key offerings

11.6 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Exhibit 112: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Fiserv Inc.

Exhibit 117: Fiserv Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Fiserv Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Fiserv Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Fiserv Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 121: FleetCor Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: FleetCor Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: FleetCor Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: FleetCor Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Givex Corp.

Exhibit 125: Givex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Givex Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Givex Corp. - Key offerings

11.10 InComm

Exhibit 128: InComm - Overview



Exhibit 129: InComm - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: InComm - Key offerings

11.11 Jifiti.com Inc.

Exhibit 131: Jifiti.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Jifiti.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Jifiti.com Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Kindcard Inc.

Exhibit 134: Kindcard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Kindcard Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Kindcard Inc. - Key offerings

11.13 PineLabs Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: PineLabs Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: PineLabs Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: PineLabs Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.14 Plastek Card Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 140: Plastek Card Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Plastek Card Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Plastek Card Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

11.15 Square Inc.

Exhibit 143: Square Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Square Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Square Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Square Inc. - Segment focus

11.16 Tele Pak Inc

Exhibit 147: Tele Pak Inc - Overview



Exhibit 148: Tele Pak Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Tele Pak Inc - Key offerings

11.17 The Voucher Market Ltd.

Exhibit 150: The Voucher Market Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: The Voucher Market Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: The Voucher Market Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 156: Research methodology



Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 158: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations

