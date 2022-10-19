Gift Cards Market Size in Italy to Grow by USD 3.17 Bn, Global Leisure Products Market to be Considered Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gift cards market in Italy has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products market within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, including home fitness equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The growth of the global leisure products market will be driven by the factors such as growing memberships in health and fitness clubs, an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, a rising number of dual-income households, and strong growth in online sales. Some of the key issues faced by the global leisure products market include the threat from counterfeit products, stringent regulatory compliances for toy manufacturers, and increased trade barriers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gift Cards Market in Italy 2022-2026

The gift cards market size in Italy is expected to grow by USD 3.17 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Gift Cards Market in Italy 2022-2026: Scope

The gift cards market in Italy report covers the following areas:

Gift Cards Market in Italy 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The gift cards market in Italy is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Competitors need to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. In addition, market vendors have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Alighieri, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Apposta Ltd., Esselunga Spa, Mucci Italian, Realizzazione Alt Srl, Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH, Square Inc., woocommerce, and YouGotaGift.com Ltd are among some of the major market participants.

Gift Cards Market in Italy 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Physical Gift Cards



E-gift Cards

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Gift Cards Market in Italy 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist gift cards market growth in Italy during the next five years

Estimation of the gift cards market size in Italy and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gift cards market in Italy

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gift cards market vendors in Italy

Gift Cards Market In Italy Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.15 Regional analysis Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alighieri, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Apposta Ltd., Esselunga Spa, Mucci Italian, Realizzazione Alt Srl, Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH, Square Inc., woocommerce, and YouGotaGift.com Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

