Gift Giving Expert, Aileen Avery, Gives Tips to Select the Perfect Mother's Day Present

ATLANTA, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing the right gift for Mom on Mother's Day can be challenging. Luckily, Aileen Avery has turned gift giving into a science and she is ready to let the secret out. Aileen is the author of "Gift Rap: The History and Art of Gift Giving." She is also the founder of giftexpert.org and has hosted shows on HGTV and the Travel Channel.

SUGGESTIONS FOR A UNIQUE GIFT TO CONSIDER GIVING MOM

Staying healthy and fit for a long time is important to any mother, and the vívomove HR from Garmin will ensure that there is every opportunity for her to do so. With the Garmin vívomove HR, there is no need to sacrifice style to get all the wellness and connected features of a smartwatch. The vívomove HR can go from the gym, to the office, to happy hour in style and without missing a beat. The vívomove HR looks like a classic timepiece, but features a hidden smart screen that shows texts, heartrate, fitness activities and more. It comes in a variety of different metal finishes and band materials to compliment any style and for a limited time, one can purchase it for as low as $150. For more information visit www.garmin.com/en-US/

GIFTS THAT ARE SURE TO IMPRESS ANY MOM

Practical gifts that mom can use every day are always a good bet. For just under $200, one can brew the love this Mother's Day with the Keurig K-Café Brewer – the perfect gift for the mom who does it all. This is an all-in-one coffeehouse brewer that brews one's favorite coffee, creamy lattes, or frothy cappuccinos using any K-Cup pod. Enjoy a latte or cappuccino hot or use the cold setting for cold frothed milk to make an iced latte or cappuccino. It comes with a dishwasher safe frother to ensure easy clean up after use. Keurig also offers a frother cup accessory, so no waiting for the dishwasher to finish its cycle before enjoying another cup. For more information visit www.keurig.com/

SUGGESTIONS FOR A SPECIAL GIFT THAT HAS A PERSONAL TOUCH

A family tree is about as personal as it gets. With the world's largest consumer DNA network, AncestryDNA is the perfect Mother's Day gift to help her discover how unique she is and explore her family's roots. AncestryDNA is a family-oriented gift that will empower every mother or grandmother to make meaningful family discoveries through rich and detailed results. It will provide her with an ethnicity estimate and information about her specific regions across the world via an interactive timeline, as well as identify potential relatives who have also taken an AncestryDNA test through the DNA matching option. Ancestry also has the world's largest collection of online historical records, making it possible for moms to trace back family trees for generations. For more information visit www.ancestry.com/

