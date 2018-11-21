Gift-Giving Historian Aileen Avery Shared With Tips on TV Blog the Top Gifts for Kids

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding fun gifts that will entertain, educate and inspire is a challenge that can stress out parents during the holiday season. Now, there is an expert with a real 'history' for helping people find the perfect gifts for their kids. In fact, Aileen Avery has studied and written about both the psychology and history behind the art of gift giving in her popular book "GIFT RAP: The History and Art of Gift Giving." Just in time for the holidays, Avery is using her unique expertise to provide gift suggestions that kids will love and parents can appreciate. Her website: www.GiftExpert.org, provides tips for choosing the perfect gift for any person for any occasion.

Aileen gave her top gift suggestions for kids.

A GIFT THAT WILL INSPIRE KIDS IN A POSITIVE WAY

Most people have seen studies about obesity and that kids need to be more active. The vivofit jr. 2 is a kid's fitness tracker from Garmin that is available in a variety of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars designs. The vivofit jr. 2 is all about making fitness fun for kids; by combining Garmin's expertise in wearable technology with the Disney characters and stories we know kids love. It offers kids and their parents a gamified approach to fitness like no other. Each of these comes with an interactive, parent-controlled, app experience where activity unlocks adventure. It also has a swim and shower-friendly band with a customizable color screen and user-replaceable battery that lasts over 1 year, so it doesn't even have to be replaced. For more information, visit www.garmin.com



A FUN GIFT FOR KIDS

It is time for kids to "earn their wings" this holiday season with Nickelodeon's hit animated preschool series Top Wing. Inspired by the show's best friend rescue birds, The Top Wing Swift and Vehicle set from Hasbro puts kids right in the action as they help Swift go on rescue missions in his turbo-charged Flash Wing Vehicle. Top Wing follows four best friend rescue birds: Swift, Penny, Rod and Brody, who are training to earn their wings at the Top Wing Academy on Big Swirl Island. The Top Wing Swift and Vehicle set is available for under $30 and includes a 3-inch version of Swift and his Flash Wing vehicle. Bring the cadets back together by collecting all four of the figures and their vehicles. Catch Top Wing on the Nick Jr. preschool block on Nickelodeon. With the help of their mentor Speedy, and unique turbo-charged vehicles and high-tech gadgets, the cadets are assigned different missions to sharpen their rescue skills and help those in need while learning valuable lessons along the way. Produced by 9 Story Media Group, Top Wing features storylines that help preschoolers build self-confidence, and includes lessons about perseverance and hard work. For more information, visit www.nickjr.com/top-wing

A GIFT THAT THE ENTIRE FAMILY WILL LOVE

Buy one of the best family gifts, or for the kids, without even leaving the house! I'll Be Next Door for Christmas is a heartwarming comedy that reminds audiences that Christmas is all about spending time with family, even if they drive each other absolutely crazy. I'll Be Next Door for Christmas is the perfect gift to bring laughter and heartwarming joy to everyone during the holidays and this new holiday classic is now at online retailers including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, On Demand, and more. It also happens to be the world's very first Christmas movie to be made entirely by investment crowdfunding. Just a couple clicks and watch right away, or give as a gift. Join the conversation at #ibnd4xmas or to purchase the movie, visit www.nextdoorforxmas.com

A TECH GIFT THAT IS ON EVERY KIDS' LIST

For those who are shopping for a teenager, everyone knows how much teens love video games. So for video gamers, give them the Logitech G Wireless Headsets, which feature the highest quality materials and advanced technologies to provide an experience that is second to none! The Logitech G family of wireless gaming headsets are designed for video game players who are looking for the most immersive, accurate and exciting game play. These fully-featured, pro-grade gaming headsets are packed with many great features, including: DTS Headphone:X for 7.1 surround sound, Pro-G audio drivers for booming audio without distortion and a 15-hour battery for an enduring and robust wireless connection. For more information, visit www.logitechg.com

