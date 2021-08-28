Gift Now, Pay Later this Father's Day with Zip Co

According to Zip, enabling consumers to spread out payments and choose a flexible weekly, fortnightly or monthly schedule that suits them, makes celebrations like Father's Day easier and less stressful, as it eliminates the need for immediate payouts.

Partnered with over 32,000 retail stores, Zip customers get exclusive access to participating store discounts and promotions. Signing up for an account is easy and takes just minutes online, plus every transaction made with Zip Pay is interest free.



Regardless of what shoppers plan to buy for their dads this year, they can most likely use BNPL to make the purchase. For those dads who are difficult to buy for, Zip Pay can be used to purchase gift cards online from a huge range of retailers.



With families separated on special occasions over the past couple of years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many consumers may be opting to spend more on gifts this year. Zip says BNPL is particularly appealing to shoppers when it comes to buying gifts, as it allows them to spread out their repayments on purchases. Using BNPL instead of a credit card helps shoppers to avoid high interest fees and larger upfront payments that are associated with traditional repayment methods.

Zip allows customers to shop at all their favourite places and take their purchases home immediately, while paying for them over time. Additionally, Zip offers support for businesses with business loans and other products aimed at helping them to manage.

