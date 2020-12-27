"Gift of Happiness" Revealed as the 2021 Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Theme

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented and challenging year such as 2020, we find comfort in the enduring traditions that inspire hope and intentional moments. In that spirit and to mark the New Year, Waterford reveals the newest design in their "Greatest Gifts" series: "Gift of Happiness." This marks the eighth year in the series of designs and themes for the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball; the series will continue until 2023. In keeping with past themes, the "Gift of Happiness" collection speaks to something we could all use a little more of particularly during this holiday season.

For over twenty years, the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball has been the symbol of New Year's Eve for people all around the world. Part of the yearly tradition includes replacing 192 of the 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles on the Ball with designs from the yearly "Greatest Gifts" collection. This year's "Gift of Happiness" design will be included next to the past six designs and last year's "Gift of Goodwill" pattern. On Friday, January 1st at 12:00 AM ET, billions of people from all around the world will tune in to witness the iconic 2020 Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball drop.

"While New Year's Eve celebrations across the world will look different this year, we hope that Waterford's "Gift of Happiness" collection will inspire everyone to share happiness and generosity in 2021. We're thrilled that the iconic Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball stands as an enduring tradition and sign of hope, and happiness, in trying times," said Tom Brennan, Master Craftsman and Spokesperson, Waterford Crystal.

Crafted since 1783 for this very moment, Waterford Crystal is made to bring joy to your holiday season. The 2021 Gift of Happiness Collection brings the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball home with the commemorative Crystal Ball Ornament ($100), Triangle Ornament ($65), Flute Pair ($175), Emerald Cased Flute Pair ($250), Masterpiece Ball Ornament ($85) and Times Square Snow Globe ($65).

For more information on the 2020 Waterford Times Square Holiday Collection, please visit https://www.waterford.com/en-us/collections/popular-collections/times-square.

For more information on the Waterford Crystal Times Square Ball, please visit https://www.timessquarenyc.org/times-square-new-years-eve/nye-history-times-square-ball.

About the Greatest Gifts Collection

The Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Greatest Gifts Collection is a distinctive ten year issue of crystal ornaments, stemware and giftware sharing the common thread of international generosity. Beginning with the "Gift of Imagination," in 2014 and concluding in 2023 with the "Gift of Love," each annual edition of the Greatest Gifts series depicts a "gift" – a theme of global aspiration whose value is universally treasured. Waterford designers create a signature cut crystal design for each edition which will be incorporated into the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball, such as this year's "Gift of Happiness" triangle.

About Waterford

Embracing Irish heritage, craftsmanship and spirit since 1783, Waterford is renowned for glass of unrivalled brilliance and clarity. The finest quality crystal and elegant contemporary designs are coveted around the world, creating a sense of magic and feeling of discovery. Waterford was founded by brothers, William and George Penrose, with a vision to create the finest quality crystal for drinkware and home decoration. Today, more than two hundred years later, Waterford has a global reputation for creating crystal designs of immense beauty with each piece etched with Waterford as a mark of authenticity and quality. waterford.com

About Fiskars Group

Making the everyday extraordinary Fiskars Group's vision is to create a positive, lasting impact on our quality of life. Our brands Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford and Wedgwood are present in people's everyday lives - at home, in the garden and outdoors. This gives us an opportunity to make the everyday extraordinary today and for future generations. We have a presence in 30 countries and our products are available in more than 100 countries. Our shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (FSKRS). Please visit us at www.fiskarsgroup.com for more information and follow us on Twitter @fiskarsgroup. fiskarsgroup.com

About Times Square New Year's Eve

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment are the organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve. The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square so that it retains the energy, edge and distinctiveness that have made it an icon of entertainment, culture and urban life. Countdown Entertainment represents the owners of One Times Square and the New Year's Eve Ball.

