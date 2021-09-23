Gift Wrap My Face Promotes Full Facial Nudity For 2021 Holiday Season

DAVIE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventive pair of advertising pros who were part of the group of geniuses at the agency behind the Burger King, Dominos, Microsoft and VW campaigns, have created a customized "selfie" wrapping paper company that is loved and used by Oprah, Khloe Kardashian and boasting sales that would make Hallmark jealous. Featuring maskless face photos of people and pets, Gift Wrap My Face, #GiftWrapMyFace adds them to the body of elves, snowmen, superheroes, astronauts, iconic statues, lamas or dancing with dreidels or menorahs. Gift Wrap My Face even created two Smart Wrapping Papers: one using augmented reality to enliven a face making a snow angel, a dancing elf and a Video Paper that uses a personalized and private QR code for gift givers to share a video message with loved ones. Customized rolls can be ordered at GiftWrapMyFace.com for $18.99 a roll, $19.99 for augmented reality paper and $34.99 for two rolls of the video wrap that includes a private YouTube page.

The company was hatched when Aryel Rivero and Vanessa Clavijo, two ad agency colleagues, started dating in secret and Aryel sent her a gift wrapped with his face floating all over it. She was so overwhelmed with laughter and the thoughtfulness of his gesture, that she agreed to marry him. Today they are business partners doing the same for others. The two have built a significant e-commerce business that landed on Oprah's "O List," ABC-TV, Bloomberg Television and in People and US Weekly Magazines without any marketing. Gift Wrap My Face was named by Goldman Sachs as one of 10,000 Small Businesses earlier this year.

Celebrities from Whoopi Goldberg and James Corden to David Spade and Maisy Williams have been customers and The TODAY Show ordered a paper with Al Roker's face that ignited a fire on social media. When Housewife of Atlanta and wife of NFL player Kroy Evan Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann called to say "I'd like to order something for a friend," the last thing they expected was to be making gift wrap with Khloe Kardashian's face on it. Kardashian's social media posts cooing over the selfie gift wrap started another barrage of popularity the duo have yet to tame; and don't want to.

Gift Wrap My Face is a minority owned company and as such the creators ensure that skintones of the characters match the selfie provided; customers have the ability to choose between "light" and "dark" skin tones when ordering.

"Watching our customers' reactions, especially on Instagram just makes our day," said CoFounder Aryel Rivero. "We are in a business where we laugh all day long. People are so charmed by the thoughtfulness of seeing their face on a wrapping paper, they completely forget what's inside. Pets are particularly popular faces we get. From rabbits to hamsters, cats, dogs; even a giraffe has been the subject of customized papers."

"The selfie wrapping paper is not only ordered by gift givers, but corporations like CBRE, who sent us hundreds of photos of their brokers, for whom they have wrapped all their corporate gifts," said CoFounder Vanessa Clavijo. "Everyone wants to get in on the hilarity and fun; Bloomingdales brought us nationally to four of their stores to make customized papers for their holiday shopping customers."

About: Gift Wrap My Face, LLC (GWMF) makes customized "selfie" and "smart" wrapping paper for all occasions from holiday to birthday, weddings, Valentine's Day, or just any time. Promoters of love and fun that encourage the inner child of silliness to emerge shamelessly, Gift Wrap My Face is in the business of making people smile. Aside from wrapping paper, GWMF also makes selfie socks for the feet, socks for wine, banners, even holiday cards that make the obligatory holiday family group photo no longer a boring occasion.

