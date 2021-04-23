GIFTED Healthcare Acquires Therapia Staffing

NEW ORLEANS, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P.K. Scheerle, RN, CEO and Chairman of GIFTED Healthcare , an award-winning healthcare staffing agency that offers per diem and travel nursing assignments across the nation, has announced the acquisition of Therapia Staffing. Therapia Staffing works with medical and educational facility partners to offer contract nursing and allied staffing temp relief and permanent hire assistance. The acquisition joins two rapidly growing companies and makes GIFTED one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the U.S. while diversifying its already wide range of contingent healthcare workforce services and geographic locations.

"By acquiring Therapia Staffing, we join our team of experts with theirs, thus creating a larger platform to bring about fresh perspectives and ideas," said Dennis Ducham, President of GIFTED Healthcare. "As our country continues the battle against COVID-19, the need for nurses and other healthcare-related staff is at an all-time high. Together, we can help meet the demand and take the pressure off of healthcare facilities trying to fill positions with qualified candidates." The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics has forecasted a faster-than-average growth in nursing jobs by 2029. An increase of 7% demand translates to more than 221,000 new nursing jobs in the coming years.

GIFTED and Therapia share the same vision, values, and passion for healthcare staffing. Combining the companies allows GIFTED to provide its clinicians with a broader selection of clinical opportunities and a brand-new selection of specialties, including School-Based Nursing, School-Based Therapy, Physical Therapy, Speech Therapy, and Occupational Therapy. With its expansion into new geographic regions and service lines, GIFTED will offer an unprecedented level of support and flexibility for its healthcare partners.

"This acquisition connects two purpose and passion-centric companies allowing for even greater impact to our candidates, facilities, and company Ohana," said Jennifer Goldstein, CEO of Therapia. "The proven track record of GIFTED's services combined with our strong connections and shared understanding of the importance of our 'why' make this the perfect opportunity to continue to deliver the highest quality services in the industry."

GIFTED Healthcare began as a local nurse staffing company and has since expanded nationwide, offering a wide range of career opportunities for clinicians, including Travel, Local, Per Diem, and Government contracts, as well as a particular focus on Long Term Acute Care (LTAC). GIFTED has been recognized as a Top 3 Travel Nursing Company by BluePipes, a Fastest-Growing Travel Nursing and Per Diem Agency by Staffing Industry Analysts, and most recently received a Best Overall Agency Finalist recognition by the world's largest travel nursing network, The Gypsy Nurse.

Headquartered in New Orleans since 2006, GIFTED Healthcare is a nurse-owned and operated company that provides creative workforce solutions for healthcare partners and outstanding career opportunities to clinicians. Its range of service lines includes Travel, Per Diem, LTAC, Infusion, and Government contracts. Most importantly, GIFTED is dedicated to providing exceptional service and support for clinicians and partners so that they can succeed while providing excellent care for patients.

Therapia Staffing is a nationwide educational, nursing, and allied staffing company based in Coral Springs, Florida, offering contract, temp to perm, and direct hire assistance. After working in the healthcare staffing industry for 20 years, Therapia Staffing's founder Jennifer Goldstein realized that the contract and direct hire market was flooded with staffing companies who didn't put their employees and clients first. The importance of rising above the big box companies and creating a place where "At the Heart of All We Do is YOU!" is the foundation on which Therapia Staffing has been built.

Therapia Staffing has been recognized as "Top Workplace 2020" in South Florida, INC Best Place to Work, SIA Diversity Firm, INC 5000 and is Great Place to Work-Certified. This philosophy allows Therapia Staffing to customize their services to match healthcare professionals in all specialties with their facility partners nationally, with connected purpose and passion.

