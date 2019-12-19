Gifting Historian and Author Aileen Avery Shares Holiday Gifts for Kids on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing gifts kids will enjoy can be challenging. Aileen Avery, author of "Gift Rap: The History and Art of Gift Giving," has some tips for buying for kids this holiday.

It is important for kids to know that there are children out there facing some serious challenges this holiday season. Here is a toy that is very special because it is so meaningful to the kids who get it. It is a gift that cannot be bought, but it means an awful lot to children facing cancer during the holiday season and all year round. The My Special Aflac Duck is a comforting robot that uses medical play to help children cope when they have been diagnosed with cancer. It helps them express their feelings and comforts them like a true friend. The insurance company, Aflac, is giving them to hospitals around the country, free of charge, for every child 3 and older who has been diagnosed with cancer. In just one year, Aflac has provided more than 6,000 of these special gifts for very special children. It is a gift that is hoped your children will never need, but it is important to remind our kids that there are children out there struggling with their health, and it is important to keep them in mind during the holidays. Medical providers can go to Aflacchildhoodcancer.org to register to order ducks for all their patients.

Everybody loves technology, and now is a great time to snag a gift that kids will love without breaking the bank. Walmart Family Mobile offers great deals on devices, like the Samsung Galaxy J2 for $29 when activated in-store. The Truly Unlimited plan comes with unlimited talk, text and 4G LTE data, as well as 10GB of Mobile Hotspot Data for just under $50, so it is the gift that keeps on giving. With 10GB of Mobile Hotspot Data, kids can easily stay in touch while they are on the go for the holidays. For more information, visit a local Walmart or myfamilymobile.com.

One great trend is matching family pajama sets, inspired by Disney's Frozen 2. They are the best pajamas to make for a fun family photo or just a quiet morning at home. Starting at $11 and available nationwide at Walmart, they are available in various sizes for men, women, kids and toddlers. Matching Christmas family pajama sets are perfect for holiday Christmas photos, or just Christmas morning by the tree and getting cozy by the fireplace. For more information, visit walmart.com.

Candy is always a hit, and a favorite is Kinder Joy - a treat and a toy that comes in a plastic egg-shaped package. Comprised of two separately sealed halves, one half of the egg contains a delicious treat; the other half contains an exciting surprise toy. Developed by an expert team of designers, these toys will maximize playtime between parents and kids, encouraging creativity for children over the age of 3. Try their 4-pack Holiday Shoppes filled with Limited Edition Holiday Single Eggs. They are the perfect stocking stuffer. With 16 unique holiday toys to choose from, ranging from Santa Claus to the Gingerbread Man, these treats will surprise and delight anyone on your gift list. For more, visit kinder.com.

