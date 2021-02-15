GiftLogic Integrates Paystri's Technology Into Their Point of Sale Software

ENGLEWOOD, Fla., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GiftLogic, a company that has developed a powerful and intuitive point of sale software headquartered in Englewood, Florida, announced today its newest partnership with Paystri, a payments technology company delivering solutions to independent software vendors (ISVs) and businesses of all sizes.

When two great teams work together, greatness happens, and that's what we have with our newest partner.

Paystri is an industry leader that develops smart and strategic payment solutions to propel businesses forward. The partnership helps GiftLogic add to its list of payment processors which helps provide all of their customers and prospects the best options for each merchant.

"Partnering with GiftLogic is an important expansion of Paystri's presence in the retail market," says Jonathan Arst, Paystri's Founder and CEO. "Our payments technology is designed to deliver innovative payment experiences to retailers and their customers, while streamlining business operations and reducing costs." Chris Wheeler, President at Paystri, adds, "We are excited to partner with GiftLogic, as there is excellent alignment between our two organizations. We share a mutual desire to delight customers and help merchants navigate the post-COVID era. When talking with each person on the GiftLogic team, you can tell how passionate they are about helping every merchant they can."

GiftLogic President, Ben Mitchell is a point of sale software veteran. Starting with personally obtaining the first GiftLogic customer to now having built a team of like-minded individuals that continue to grow the company to what it is today.

"We are always looking forward to build a better future for our merchants. In the retail industry, it's easy for merchants to get lost with the vast amount of software and payment processors in the market. It's very logical to have teamed up with Paystri. When two great teams work together, greatness happens, and that's what we have with our newest partner." Mitchell adds, "We are integrating Paystri's many features into the GiftLogic software and the open communication we've established will shrink the time needed to get it into the hand of merchants."

ABOUT GIFTLOGIC

GiftLogic is a leader in retail point of sale software, located in Englewood, FL that is consistently recognized for the vast amounts of functionality, robust capabilities, and great flexibility. Since its inception, GiftLogic has innovated retail software solutions to help merchants streamline their business operations and create more time for them to focus on customer engagement while easily adapting to today's retail trends. GiftLogic is "The Only Logical Choice" for retailers around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.giftlogic.com, email [email protected] or call 941-475-1201.

