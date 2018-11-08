Gifts for Your Entire List with Wyndham Destinations' Winter Travel Deals

Save up to 30 percent with Wyndham Extra Holidays This holiday season, families can choose from more than 40 resorts offering up to 30 percent off, ranging from tropical escapes, to ski resorts, theme park meccas and urban getaways.

ExtraHolidays.com – a part of Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company – offers travelers that don't yet own a Wyndham timeshare the chance to experience the benefits of staying in a vacation ownership resort. Wyndham vacation ownership resorts combine the convenience of condo-style accommodations with resort amenities and services. Families will enjoy the comfort of spacious suites with separate bedrooms, living rooms, dining areas and fully-equipped kitchens without sacrificing resort-quality services like spas, pools, fitness centers and more. Destinations include:

Wyndham Ocean Walk in Daytona Beach, Fla. : Nestled on the shores of one of the only pedestrian beaches in town, guests are steps away from a plethora of shops, restaurants, museums and more. During the holidays, families can celebrate the season with an "Elf on the Shelf" scavenger hunt, or get the little ones ready for bed with an "Elf Tuck-in," where two Wyndham elves deliver handmade stockings and personalized ornaments right to your suite.

Wyndham Margaritaville St. Thomas : The perfect escape to paradise with a laid-back beachfront atmosphere inspired by Jimmy Buffett's lifestyle and music. Suites even come complete with their own Frozen Concoction Maker so guests can enjoy the right kind of holiday chill.

Vino Bello Resort in Napa Valley, Calif. : A peaceful retreat overlooking rolling vineyards in the heart of California wine country, and just minutes away from downtown Napa , the Oxbow Public Market, the Napa Valley Wine Train, name brand shopping and world-class dining.

Wyndham Bonnet Creek Resort in Orlando, Fla. : Designed with families in mind, this resort is directly adjacent to Orlando's major theme parks. During the holidays, guests can't miss the resort's Winter Wonderland, a larger-than-life holiday experience with a 20-foot walkthrough Christmas tree, a petting zoo, dancing lights, carolers, s'mores, hot chocolate and even a special appearance by Santa.

Additional resorts include Desert Rose Resort in Las Vegas, NV; The Donatello in San Francisco, Calif.; the Waikiki Marina Resort at the Illikai in Honolulu and more. To book a suite or for additional destinations, visit ExtraHolidays.com/holiday. Sale is available for bookings through Jan. 3, 2019 and for travel through March 31, 2019.

Save up to 35 percent with Wyndham Vacation Rentals Winter Getaways

Travelers can save up to 35 percent off their personal winter retreat with Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America's largest professional manager of vacation rental properties.

Built on the tradition of trusted, hospitality-grade service, Wyndham Vacation Rentals provides access to nearly 10,000 vacation rental properties in some of North America's most popular vacation destinations. Its celebrated collection of local brands delivers unique vacation experiences for every guest, and many rentals offer home-like conveniences like kitchens, washers and dryers along with maid service, spas, fitness centers and more. Destinations include:

Borders Lodge in Beaver Creek, Colo. : Offering a unique combination of seclusion and convenience, this elegant ski-in/ski-out property lies just steps from the Elkhorn lift and walking distance to the heart of Beaver Creek Village . Its unique hillside location affords spectacular views of Beaver Creek Mountain to the south and the rolling fairways of Beaver Creek Golf Course to the north.

Copperbottom Inn in Park City, Utah : From gentle slopes for beginners to world-class terrain parks, a Park City vacation offers a ski experience like no other. Ideally located just off Park Avenue and historic Main Street, guests staying at Copperbottom Inn will be close to shopping and dining, and just a short drive from Park City Mountain, a family entertainment complex with a variety of activities including sleigh rides, zip lining and one of the world's longest alpine slides.

Timber Run in Steamboat, Colo.: One of Steamboat's most popular vacation properties, Timber Run is for family vacations, reunions or even group retreats. A short distance from the gondola with ski and on-call shuttle services during the winter, Timber Run offers affordable one-, two- or three-bedroom suites, all complete with a private balcony or patio and a gas fireplace.

A variety of other winter wonderland destinations are available, including properties in Aspen, Colo.; Smoky Mountains, Tenn. and Whistler, B.C. Travel dates vary per property. To see a full list of available destinations and more details, click here.

For travelers looking for more mild temperatures this winter, Wyndham Vacation Rentals is also offering deals in great destinations in the Southeast.

Northwest Florida : Known for its sugar-white sand beaches, the Emerald Coast makes for a great winter escape. Families can enjoy a myriad of winter events like a live performance of the beloved holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life" staged by Emerald Coast Theater Company or the 30A Songwriters Festival. Travelers can save up to 35 percent off with promo code SUNSETS on WyndhamVacationRentals.com.

Alabama's Gulf Coast: From sky-high thrills at the Hummingbird Ziplines, amusement park laughs at The Park at OWA or hours of nature spotting along biking trails, winter truly is the best time to travel to the beachside towns of Gulf Shores , Orange Beach and Fort Morgan . Guests can receive one free night on select beach homes and cottages for stays three nights or more by using promo code LONGWINTER on WyndhamVacationRentals.com.

