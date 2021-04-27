Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market to Grow by USD 11.88 Billion During 2021-2025|Technavio
Apr 27, 2021, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The gifts novelty and souvenirs market is set to grow by USD 11.88 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Greetings Corp., Archies Ltd., Card Factory Plc, funkypigeon.com Ltd., Hallmark Licensing LLC, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd., Scotts Highland Services Ltd., Spencer Gifts LLC, and The Walt Disney Co. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization, the growing culture of gifting, and the increase in inbound international tourism propelling the sales of gift items will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Gifts Novelty and Souvenir Market are segmented as below:
- Product
- Souvenirs And Novelty Items
- Seasonal Decorations
- Greeting Cards
- Other Gift Items
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the gifts novelty and souvenirs market provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include American Greetings Corp., Archies Ltd., Card Factory Plc, funkypigeon.com Ltd., Hallmark Licensing LLC, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd., Scotts Highland Services Ltd., Spencer Gifts LLC, and The Walt Disney Co.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market size
- Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market trends
- Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market industry analysis
Technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of alternate products for social expression may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gifts novelty and souvenirs market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global 3D Printed Jewelry Market- The 3D printed jewelry market is segmented by technology (SLA, SLS, DLP, FDM, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Online Clothing Rental Market- The online clothing rental market is segmented by end-user (women, men, and children) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gifts novelty and souvenirs market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gifts novelty and souvenirs market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Greetings Corp.
- Archies Ltd.
- Card Factory Plc
- funkypigeon.com Ltd.
- Hallmark Licensing LLC
- PersonalizationMall.com LLC
- Redbubble Ltd.
- Scotts Highland Services Ltd.
- Spencer Gifts LLC
- The Walt Disney Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
