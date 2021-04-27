Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market to Grow by USD 11.88 Billion During 2021-2025|Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Greetings Corp., Archies Ltd., Card Factory Plc, funkypigeon.com Ltd., Hallmark Licensing LLC, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd., Scotts Highland Services Ltd., Spencer Gifts LLC, and The Walt Disney Co. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization, the growing culture of gifting, and the increase in inbound international tourism propelling the sales of gift items will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Gifts Novelty and Souvenir Market are segmented as below:

Product

Souvenirs And Novelty Items



Seasonal Decorations



Greeting Cards



Other Gift Items

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the gifts novelty and souvenirs market provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include American Greetings Corp., Archies Ltd., Card Factory Plc, funkypigeon.com Ltd., Hallmark Licensing LLC, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd., Scotts Highland Services Ltd., Spencer Gifts LLC, and The Walt Disney Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market size

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market trends

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market industry analysis

Technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of alternate products for social expression may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gifts novelty and souvenirs market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gifts novelty and souvenirs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gifts novelty and souvenirs market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Greetings Corp.

Archies Ltd.

Card Factory Plc

funkypigeon.com Ltd.

Hallmark Licensing LLC

PersonalizationMall.com LLC

Redbubble Ltd.

Scotts Highland Services Ltd.

Spencer Gifts LLC

The Walt Disney Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

