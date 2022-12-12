Gifts retailing market to grow by 2.31% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rise in demand for seasonal decorations will drive growth - Technavio

Dec 12, 2022, 02:00 ET
- Vendors: 15+, Including Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Costco Wholesale Corp., Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., House of Fraser Ltd., Loop Commerce Inc., Macy's Inc., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Penney OpCo LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Walmart Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Distribution channel, product, and region
In 2017, the gifts retailing market was valued at USD 76,251.29 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 28,045.22 million. The gifts retailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,491.69 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.01%. Technavio report is a comprehensive research that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. This aims to capture and analyze the trends, drivers, and challenges that are evolving in the market.
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
The global gifts retailing market is dominated by a few well-established players. The major market players mainly focus on developing innovative products. They are also increasing their R&D investments and are acquiring smaller and regional players. In addition, the entry of several new players will intensify the level of competition in the market during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
- Aldi Stores Ltd. - The company offers solutions for gift retailing, including action toys, branded toys, dolls and dollhouses, and others.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers solutions for gift retailing, including consumer electronics, apparel, sports and entertainment products, and beauty and personal care items.
- Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers solutions for gift retailing, including books, toys, makeup items, electronic commodities, and others
Major drivers:
- Rise in demand for seasonal decorations and growing gifting culture
- The growing popularity of private-label brands
- Expansion in distribution channels and social media marketing
Key challenges:
- Pricing pressures due to fierce market competition
- Criticality in inventory, supply chain, and merchandising management
- Growing competition from homemade and DIY gifts
The gifts retailing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
- Add credibility to strategies
- Analyze competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gifts retailing market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the gifts retailing market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the gifts retailing market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gifts retailing market vendors
Related reports:
- The personalized gifts market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,011.27 million with a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline), product (non-photo personalized gifts and photo personalized gifts), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).
- The gift card market size is estimated to grow by USD 843.11 billion with a CAGR of 12.87% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by type (e-gifts cards and physical gift cards), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
|
Gifts Retailing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
170
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historical year
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.01%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 13,491.69 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
2.31
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 39%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, France, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Costco Wholesale Corp., Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., House of Fraser Ltd., Loop Commerce Inc., Macy's Inc., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Penney OpCo LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Walmart Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global gifts retailing market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global gifts retailing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geographic segmentation Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geographic segmentation Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Souvenirs and novelty items - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Souvenirs and novelty items - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Seasonal decorations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Seasonal decorations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Greeting cards - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Greeting cards - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Giftware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Giftware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Giftware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Giftware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Giftware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Other gift items - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Other gift items - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Aldi Stores Ltd.
- Exhibit 120: Aldi Stores Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Aldi Stores Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Aldi Stores Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Exhibit 123: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 127: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 American Greetings Corp.
- Exhibit 132: American Greetings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: American Greetings Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: American Greetings Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
- Exhibit 135: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 138: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Card Factory Plc
- Exhibit 139: Card Factory Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Card Factory Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Card Factory Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Card Factory Plc - Segment focus
- 12.9 Costco Wholesale Corp.
- Exhibit 143: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Enesco LLC
- Exhibit 147: Enesco LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Enesco LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Enesco LLC - Key offerings
- 12.11 Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 150: Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Hallmark Card Inc.
- Exhibit 153: Hallmark Card Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Hallmark Card Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: Hallmark Card Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 House of Fraser Ltd.
- Exhibit 156: House of Fraser Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: House of Fraser Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: House of Fraser Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Loop Commerce Inc.
- Exhibit 159: Loop Commerce Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Loop Commerce Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: Loop Commerce Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Macys Inc.
- Exhibit 162: Macys Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Macys Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: Macys Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 My Pet Gift Box Ltd
- Exhibit 165: My Pet Gift Box Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 166: My Pet Gift Box Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 167: My Pet Gift Box Ltd - Key offerings
- 12.17 Penney OpCo LLC
- Exhibit 168: Penney OpCo LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 169: Penney OpCo LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 170: Penney OpCo LLC - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 174: Research methodology
- Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 176: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
