Gifts that Give Twice: Last-minute Ideas That Support Veterans

Terrible at gift-wrapping but still want to give a gift they'll remember? Check out Blackhawk Network's Giving Good™ Cards, a special line of gift cards that bring top brands for shopping, restaurants, and entertainment together onto a single gift card. For each Giving Good WWP card purchased, Blackhawk will make a donation equal to 3% of the card's loaded value to the veterans nonprofit.

Know someone who enjoys cruising around on their Harley-Davidson® motorcycle? Park some new swag on their doorstep with co-branded shirts, hoodies, and tank tops. 10% of the suggested retail price of every item will be donated to WWP.

Searching for an outdoor escape in the near future? Visit Basecamp's site to see their selection of outdoor accessories. With every purchase, you'll receive a WWP dog tag. Basecamp supported warriors in 2020 with a $100,000 donation and will continue to support them in 2021.

Need a do-it-all tool for a variety of tasks? Purchase a co-branded knife here, and Victorinox Swiss Army will donate 5% of the suggested retail price to WWP.

While not technically a holiday gift for a friend or loved one, Verizon wireless customers can provide gifts of support for warriors when you pay your bill every month. Just round up to the nearest dollar or pick one of these set amounts: $1 , $5 , $10 , $20 , $50 , or $100 . Find out more here.

WWP partners provide critical support toward honoring and empowering injured veterans and their families. Warriors never pay a penny for any WWP program or service because they already paid their dues on the battlefield.

Discover additional ways you can give back through WWP's partners.

