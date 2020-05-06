Gifts To Honor All Moms On Your List This Mother's Day

DOVER, N.J., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day gifting is hard enough without the current restrictions we are facing. It's more important than ever to honor every Mom — the new Mom whose schedule is defined by her baby; the young Mom who is juggling work, helping her young family distance learn as well as keep up the family spirits; and of course the matriarchs of the family, all those Grandmas out there who love hearing from their families even if it is restricted to a call or a FaceTime session. This year, staying at home provides ample time to look for that perfect gift. Casio offers gift options for any type of Mom you are shopping for because all Moms should be celebrated.

For the New Mom

Life is hectic when a new baby arrives, being a new mom is stressful, joyful and everything in between. The first months of motherhood can be incredibly challenging with long nights, little sleep and a crying baby. The key is to find a routine that works, the G-SHOCK Women Rose-Gold Transparent series features five daily alarms with one snooze to help develop a routine that both Mom and baby can adapt to. In addition, the auto LED light with afterglow provides enough light to see in a dark nursery so Mom can see exactly what time it is and how long she has been awake. Other features include analog and digital dial displays, shock resistance, world time, stopwatch, countdown timer, and is water-resistant up to 200 meters. It's both a helpful and practical gift that's sure to bring a smile to her face and score you points.

The Transparent Rose Gold series is available on gshock.com for a MSRP of $110 for the all-digital version and $140 for the analog digital styles.

For the Young Mom

The gift of music is without doubt a gift the whole family can enjoy. A digital piano offers several benefits from helping to unwind and relieve stress, to family jam sessions and lessons. Available in black or white, the sophisticated, slim-cased 88-key Privia PX-S1000 digital piano provides authentic grand piano sound and touch. Due to its compact size, the PX-S1000 is stylish enough for any room and small enough to not overpower small spaces.

Another feature the young mom will enjoy is the integrated Bluetooth audio which enables any device to connect wirelessly to the PX-S1000, to play music through its powerful stereo amplification system. And with Casio's free Chordana Play for Piano app, Mom can change instrument settings, control the MIDI recorder, and learn her favorite songs with a graphical "piano roll" which also grades playing ability. The benefits of gifting a digital piano to a young Mom are endless and can be shared with the entire family. After all, the best memories are those made together at home!

The Privia PX-S1000 retails for $649.99. To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com

For the Matriarchs

Matriarchs are the very reason we celebrate Mother's Day. Whether you're the grandchild or you're buying a gift for your mom, gifts for grandmothers should be something extra special. She's the person who sneaks her grandkids cookies, tells stories of her childhood and other adventures, and has been there to support the family through anything life dishes out.

From trendy rose gold to classic silver, Casio's Classic LTPS200 series has something to complement Mom's sophisticated style. Both, the rose gold LTPS200PG-9AV and the silver LTPS200D-7AV, feature a stainless-steel bezel and bracelet. Delivering graceful style and functionality, these timepieces are solar-powered, 50m water resistant, and feature a date display to give Mom a stylish accessory that will provide years of service and give her something to show off to all her friends.

The LTPS200PG-9AV is available for $170 (MSRP) and the LTPS200D-7AV is available for a $130 (MSRP). For more information on Casio's Classic Timepieces and other collections, please visit www.Casio.com

