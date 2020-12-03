GIG Car Share Thanking Members for Big Win with Big Expansion News

"We're humbled by the support from our members and the Seattle community," said Jason Haight, President of GIG Car Share. "We are continually adapting to meet the needs of the communities we serve while maintaining our commitment to providing a more convenient, affordable, and safe mobility option."

In light of this recognition, demand from the Seattle Gig community, and input from partners at the Seattle Department of Transportation, Gig just increased the size of the HomeZone from 15 to 23 square miles. The expansion includes portions of Columbia City, Madrona, Greenlake, and North Seattle. Additionally, Gig will begin to release 120 brand new Gigs throughout the Seattle area starting Monday, December 7. Members are expected to surpass one million miles of driving in the Seattle area by the end of 2020.

"AAA Washington congratulates our partner Gig on being named the Car Sharing Service of the Year and for approaching the one million miles driven milestone," said Kirk Nelson, President/CEO of AAA Washington, who helped launch Gig in Seattle. "With the expansion of its fleet and HomeZone, GIG Car Share will continue to shape Seattle's transportation landscape."

Through what's become a holiday tradition, Gig will also be donating one dollar from every trip taken from Giving Tuesday, December 1 through Friday, December 4 to benefit fire relief and recovery efforts throughout the State of Washington.*

Media interested in taking a trip using GIG Car Share for your reporting can contact Sergio Avila to arrange access. New Gig members can receive two free hours using code SEA32 through December 31.

*GIG Car Share will donate to the American Red Cross $1 for every qualifying trip taken and completed by Gig Members on 12/1 with a minimum commitment of $5,000 and up to a maximum commitment of $20,000. Your purchase is not tax-deductible.

GIG Car Share is helping people affected by the Northern California and Washington wildfires. This donation will enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from these disasters. Red Cross. For more information about the American Red Cross, please visit redcross.org.

