Gig Economy Workers Are Making Over $1,000 Monthly While Grocery Shopping

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise , the global platform that turns your point-of-view into a payday, has made it possible for their Contributors to earn over $1,000 a month by taking photos and sharing their local discoveries.

Premise helps their Contributors earn money by completing surveys and taking photos of products while completing their everyday errands. The responses and photos Contributors submit get passed on to some of the world's most prominent decision makers, who use those insights to make products and services better for everyone in the community.

We partnered with NielsenIQ to crowdsource insights from products at major retailers in the US. Our partnership stems from the similar mission that NielsenIQ and Premise both share. NielsenIQ provides its clients with valuable insights into consumer behavior and marketing trends by collecting data that measures what consumers watch and buy. Similarly, Premise is creating a world where decision-driving data is accessible to all who need it.

Together, Premise and NielsenIQ have utilized an average of 3,500 submissions a month, almost 1,000 per week and ~130 per day. Three of our top Contributors have made over $3,000 a month completing these tasks, and our top Contributor has earned approximately $4,500 from NielsenIQ tasks alone in four months.

Our smartphones and gig workers allow us to collect and share insights while exploring communities, running day-to-day errands, and be a part of a new generation in crowd-empowered insights. With the help of our partners, Premise enables its Contributor network to make an impact while they are actively changing the way data is sourced so that more people are included and compensated in the process.

Premise is a crowdsourced insights company. We combine advanced machine learning with a global community of gig-workers to source actionable data faster, cost-effectively, and with the visibility you need. In more than 125 countries and 37 languages, we find Data for Every Decision™. To know more, visit www.premise.com

