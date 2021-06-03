GigabitNow to Bring Fast Gigabit Fiber Internet to Placentia, California

SEATTLE, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GigabitNow, a division of IsoFusion, a leading provider of internet access and IT services on the west coast of the United States, announced today the expansion of gigabit fiber internet services into the city of Placentia, California. GigabitNow will deliver gigabit internet services via an exclusive partnership with fiber-optic network developer SiFi Networks, which will be constructing the citywide fiber network, passing every home and business in the city. The network will allow for fast, reliable gigabit fiber internet connectivity without bandwidth caps, buffering, or privacy concerns to every Placentia residence and business.

"Everyone at GigabitNow is looking forward to expanding our fast gigabit fiber internet service to the city of Placentia," said Stephen Milton, CEO of GigabitNow. "GigabitNow's fiber internet services surpass anything being offered in the city today and is designed to meet the internet demands of residents and businesses today with scalability well into the future."

GigabitNow is excited to bring 100% gigabit fiber internet services to the community of Placentia, California. Like GigabitNow's other established Gigabit fiber networks across the West Coast and the Northeast United States, GigabitNow will deliver fast symmetrical speeds, unlimited data usage, the most advanced Wi-Fi available and 24/7 live customer support, all without long-term contracts or hidden fees. Businesses will benefit from secure fiber internet reliability and an extensive range of connectivity options, telephone, data center, and cloud solutions that GigabitNow's parent organization, IsoFusion, has been delivering to businesses across the country for 30 years.

"I am very pleased to be expanding our relationship with GigabitNow into yet another FiberCity project," said Ben Bawtree-Jobson, CEO, SiFi Networks. "Our partnership with GigabitNow has now expanded to both U.S. coasts, and we look forward to getting network construction started so that GigabitNow can provide the city of Placentia with the best internet experience available."

The need for internet connectivity that is just as fast for uploads as it is for download traffic has become essential to maintain quality video calls, online interactions, and concurrent users online. GigabitNow's upload and download speeds are the same, ensuring your experience is great regardless of how you are using your internet connection. Learning, working, streaming, and playing online without slowdowns has become integral to our everyday lives, and GigabitNow will make it easy for the Placentia community.

With this expansion into Placentia, GigabitNow adds another community fiber network to its growing list of communities in Washington, California, and Massachusetts served by gigabit fiber internet, surpassing internet speeds and reliability of incumbent providers. SiFi Networks' construction in Placentia is set to begin June 2021, with service installations to residents and businesses starting January 2022.

Residents and businesses can preregister for service starting today at https://www.gigabitnow.com/placentia.

About GigabitNow

GigabitNow delivers fast, reliable, and affordable fiber internet to communities of all sizes, without bandwidth caps and free from privacy worries or service constraints. GigabitNow focuses on providing the very best internet experience and genuine customer support to every customer. Offering custom solutions for the development, construction, operation, support, and delivery of community-based gigabit fiber internet networks and services, GigabitNow is an award-winning leader in custom FTTX solutions.

GigabitNow is a division of IsoFusion (www.isofusion.com), one of the largest privately held full-service ISP and colocation providers in Washington state, founded in 1991. Experience the Internet How It Is Meant to Be - learn more at http://www.gigabitnow.com.

About SiFi Networks

SiFi Networks (www.sifinetworks.com) is an international network developer. We pride ourselves on innovative construction methods, financial engineering and collaboration. SiFi Networks funds, builds and operates community-wide state-of-the-art fiber optic networks enabling internet service providers to deliver next-generation applications, including superfast internet, video and phone. In addition to SiFi Networks' highly experienced in-house team, we have partnered with established and award-winning firms who have unparalleled experience within the sector.

SiFi Networks has offices in Orange County, LA County, New Jersey and London, UK

