GigaGen CEO David Johnson to Present on Surge Technology at 2019 Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Asia Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaGen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody therapies, today announced that David Johnson, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present at the 2019 Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Asia Meeting. Dr. Johnson will also co-chair the presentation, which will take place at 8:45 a.m. JST on February 26, 2019, at the Hilton Tokyo Bay Hotel in Tokyo, Japan.

Dr. Johnson's presentation, "Genomics and Yeast Display for Antibody Discovery and Engineering," will discuss how the company's Surge technology leverages best-in-class display, deep sequencing and bioinformatics techniques to interrogate immune systems with unprecedented depth and breadth to radically accelerate selection of drug targets, identification of drug candidates and assessment of pre-clinical drug efficacy.

"Surge allows us to understand complex immune systems by comprehensively identifying and characterizing every cell," said Dr. Johnson. "In my presentation, I discuss how innovative technologies such as Surge are optimizing antibody discovery and engineering to enable first-in-class mono- and polyclonal drugs. Surge has proved instrumental in rapid pipeline development by enabling the perfection of mouse immunization protocols, rapid identification of high-potential clinical candidates and immune repertoire mutational hotspots, in addition to the facilitation of affinity maturation."

About GigaGen

GigaGen is a privately-held, preclinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody therapies to treat diseases of immune dysregulation. GigaGen's deep understanding of immune dysregulation is enabled by industry-leading technology that quickly captures the genetic makeup of entire immune repertoires to analyze B cells at a rate of millions per hour, while simultaneously identifying their antigen and protein binders. GigaGen has a robust internal pipeline consisting of novel antibodies against immuno-oncology targets, in addition to the first recombinant intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) for patients with immune deficiency. For more information visit www.GigaGen.com.

