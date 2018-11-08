GigaIO Announces a Reseller Agreement with Technical Systems Integrators

CARLSBAD, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaIO, Inc., an innovator of data center network architecture and connectivity solutions, today announces an agreement that enables Technical Systems Integrators, Inc. (TSI) to resell FabreX™, the first platform to significantly improve high-performance computing capabilities. The partnership will advance high-speed connectivity solutions for advanced modeling and simulator applications.

GigaIO's FabreX technology is a hyper-performance network that delivers unparalleled high-composability and low latency for advanced scale computing. The platform's flexible infrastructure provides users with dramatically improved resource utilization and overall cost reduction.

Technical Systems Integrators' CloudShell technology facilitates the coordination and provisioning of simulator and cyber range environments. Incorporating FabreX into CloudShell will enable cost-efficient resource utilization and streamlined system integration, delivering exceptionally high-performance modeling and simulation environments for warfighters.

"We are committed to supporting the world's most highly-trained fighting force, and that requires providing industry-leading compute, memory and storage environments that address the demanding simulation and training applications throughout the DoD," says Chuck Reynolds, chief technology officer at Technical Systems Integrators. "GigaIO goes beyond the hyperconverged interconnect solution, offering better performance across vendor agnostic resources and assisting with legacy and future resource support. The FabreX platform is a key component in our CloudShell framework, enabling better throughput and utilization in the warfighter simulator environment."

"We are very pleased to be partnering with TSI. Their expertise in providing advanced scale computing solutions for the DoD and simulation and training marketplace is second to none," says Steve Campbell, chief marketing officer at GigaIO. "Integrating TSI CloudShell technology with GigaIO's FabreX platform will result in solutions that directly address users' growing demand for improved resource utilization and cost effectiveness."

Technical Systems Integrators and GigaIO will exhibit at this year's Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC), the world's largest modeling, simulation and training conference, from Nov. 26-30 in Orlando, Fla. Visit them at booth #529.

About GigaIO

GigaIO provides game-changing hyper performance for advanced scale computing, giving users the flexibility to create exactly the system they need. The result is optimized performance and reduced total cost of ownership. With the innovative GigaIO FabreX™ architecture, data centers can scale up or out the performance of their systems, preserving their existing investment while adding the newest and latest capabilities. For more information, contact the GigaIO team at info@gigaio.com or visit www.gigaio.com.

About Technical Systems Integrators (TSI)

TSI is a systems integrator and value-added reseller focusing on providing innovative automation and test solutions for network centric environments. A TSI solution may be as simple as automation of a single test for quality and functionality or as complex as the complete orchestration of a Data Center or Cyber Range infrastructure. TSI's award winning support and services team combined with our industry leading vendors allow us to offer off the shelf and custom solutions for both commercial and government customers. For more information, contact the TSI team at info@tsieda.com or visit www.tsieda.com.

