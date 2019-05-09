GigaSpaces Collaborates with Red Hat to Achieve Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification for InsightEdge Platform

NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces, the provider of InsightEdge, the fastest in-memory real-time analytics platform for instant insights to action, announced today that InsightEdge In-Memory Computing Platform has achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification. OpenShift Certification can facilitate agile development, deployment and lifecycle management of InsightEdge applications in cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments.

Based on Kubernetes container cluster management, OpenShift combines standardized application management, agile development methods, and hybrid cloud infrastructure to enable organizations to modernize application architectures toward microservices and develop applications that can drive business innovation faster

InsightEdge customers can now download the Operator from the Red Hat Container Catalog and benefit from Red Hat OpenShift while developing and deploying time-sensitive applications requiring performance and scale for transactional processing and the acceleration of analytics and machine learning on streaming, hot and historical data to enable faster and smarter insights and actions.

Red Hat OpenShift's cloud-agnostic support combined with GigaSpaces multi-region and cloud replication module can improve the efficiency of enterprises' cloud and multi-cloud migration initiatives by helping to optimize bandwidth and reduce data transfer costs between regions and cloud providers. Data is replicated more efficiently leveraging predefined filters to replicate the desired data changes, custom aggregations and compression. Encryption and anonymization of the data in transit help support privacy regulations such as GDPR.

"Obtaining real-time insights and acting on them within a critical time frame, at scale across an environment is a challenge for many enterprises, " said Yoav Einav, VP Product at GigaSpaces. "The certification of GigaSpaces InsightEdge operator helps to simplify and accelerate our customers' cloud journey with tools to develop and deploy services and applications on hybrid cloud and on-premise."

"This week, Red Hat brings a certified and supported container operator ecosystem, designed to make advances in open innovation accessible and consumable for the hybrid cloud. A critical piece of this ecosystem is providing our partners with tools and technologies to deliver safer and more secure and reliable containerized applications to end users, a component that GigaSpaces has embraced with Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification," said Mike Werner, Sr. Dir, Global Technology Partner Programs, Red Hat. "We're pleased to welcome GigaSpaces to this ecosystem, as both part of the Red Hat Connect for Technology Partners program and one of the recent partners to publish a Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operator in the Red Hat Catalog."

GigaSpaces InsightEdge certified operator in Red Hat Container Catalog joins InsightEdge and XAP certified containers that are available for customer download from the Container Catalog .

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces provides the fastest in-memory computing platforms for real-time insight to action and extreme transactional processing. With GigaSpaces, enterprises can operationalize machine learning and transactional processing to gain real-time insights on their data and act upon them in the moment. The always-on platforms for mission-critical applications across cloud, on-premise or hybrid, are leveraged by hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Asia.

More at www.gigaspaces.com and www.gigaspaces.com/blog

