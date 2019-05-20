GigaSpaces Partners With Informatica to Deliver an Intelligent Digital Integration Hub Across Cloud and On-Premise

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 GigaSpaces, the provider of InsightEdge, the fastest in-memory real-time analytics platform announced that it has partnered with Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, to deliver an Intelligent Digital Integration Hub across cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments.

The solution unifies Informatica's Hybrid Integration Platform including: Integration Hub and Cloud iPaaS, together with GigaSpaces InsightEdge in-memory real-time analytics and machine learning platform within the Digital hub.

Applications across the enterprise can now leverage timely, trusted data and real-time analytic insights for faster, smarter business decisions. Informatica Integration Hub uses a publish/subscribe model and allows self-service consumption of data by any user or application. GigaSpaces InsightEdge, as a transactional and analytical processing speed layer, analyzes any data model (text, objects, documents, images, etc.) and enriches the hub with event-driven machine and deep learning capabilities on both mutable streaming and hot data simultaneously with historical data on data lakes. These insights can instantly be shared with applications and existing systems.

The solution leverages Informatica's Enterprise Data Catalog (EDC), powered by the Informatica CLAIRE™ engine, to provide machine-learning-based discovery to scan, catalog and detect data assets across the enterprise.

Together, GigaSpaces and Informatica Intelligent Digital Integration Hub is used to:

Accelerate hybrid data integration and analytics on any data model including structured, unstructured and semi-structured data

Orchestrate complex transactional and analytical processing with a persistence layer that can be used as a transient or as a sync layer

Facilitate self-service consumption of data and insights

Decouple source and target applications, allowing easy consumption by users and reduce load on sources systems

Enable multi-latency integration with advanced orchestration and scheduling for batch and API's driven data

Support extreme performance and rich machine and deep learning capabilities; including Spark, numeric computing via Tensor and loading of pretrained Caffe or Torch models, as well as various NLP, OCR, Text Classification, image recognition and other libraries

Integrate multiple clouds, new enterprise applications, in-memory speed layer and data lakes, with existing systems

Provide visibility, control, monitoring, and alerting across all data workflows

Benefits for the enterprise include:

Superb user experience: with low latency response times, especially at critical traffic peaks

with low latency response times, especially at critical traffic peaks Optimized TCO : allowing the system of record applications to be planned for standard usage and not peaks

: allowing the system of record applications to be planned for standard usage and not peaks High agility: microservices architecture to rapidly develop and deploy new applications

microservices architecture to rapidly develop and deploy new applications 24/7 always on : Market proven, high availability for enterprise grade mission critical applications

: Market proven, high availability for enterprise grade mission critical applications Real-time Insights to Action: Analytics and machine learning run on live mutable data and simultaneously on historical data for time-sensitive decisions and actions

"We are excited to partner with GigaSpaces to power and accelerate our customers' digital transformation initiatives" said Ronen Schwartz, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud, Big Data, Data Integration, at Informatica. "Our integration with GigaSpaces InsightEdge enables our customers to reduce the cost and complexity of data and APIs while achieving high performance at large scale."

The joint solution will be presented at the "AI and Cloud Innovation Zone " during Informatica World 2019 taking place May 20-23 in Las Vegas, where conference attendees can see a live demo, including Apache Spark, Apache Kafka and Tableau on AWS, showing how data-powered cloud innovation enables credit risk forecasting.

Additional applications which are fueled by the solution include real-time fraud detection, live risk management, predictive maintenance, dynamic pricing, personalized recommendations, supply chain management and more.

"Together Informatica and GigaSpaces, are powering stronger, innovative enterprises as they continue to add new data-driven applications to remain competitive," said Yoav Einav, Vice President of Products for GigaSpaces. "The Intelligent Digital Integration Hub tames complex hybrid integration environments with extreme performance, agility, availability and the ability to deliver real time actionable insights, helping customers optimize operations, improve regulatory compliance and enhance customer experiences."

