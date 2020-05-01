GiGi's Playhouse Launches 'Step to Accept Challenge' Virtual Run-Walk-Ride to Spread Message of Acceptance Around the World

"This goes beyond individuals with Down syndrome," said Nancy Gianni, founder and Chief Belief Officer of GiGi's. "We've been fighting for acceptance since we first conceived GiGi's Playhouse in 2002 and we aren't alone in that struggle. Every step matters because every life matters, which is why our initial goal is 7 million steps, but we would love to hit 50 million steps which is the amount of steps to walk around the world spreading our message of acceptance."

Funds raised through GiGi's Step to Accept Challenge will enable the not-for-profit to continue its mission of providing free life-changing therapeutic and educational programming, including GiGi's at Home Virtual Programming, for more than 25,000 individuals with Down syndrome. Launched within days of the devastating closure of 48 GiGi's Playhouse locations nationwide, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, GiGi's at Home, an essential service for families at home dealing with a 24/7 diagnosis, currently offers 28 national and more than 100 local chapter LIVE programs every week, along with more than 150 On Demand videos.

Purposeful GiGi's at Home content is targeted for ages infant through adult, addressing everything from one-on-one math and literacy tutoring to fitness (GiGiFIT), art, music, dance, cooking and social skills. In just five weeks, there've been more than 150,000 visits to the GiGi's at Home website, with more than 300 new families signing up to participate in GiGi's programming.

The culmination event of GiGi's Step to Accept Challenge is scheduled for 11:00 am CST on Saturday, June 6. Following warm-ups and inspirational remarks, step-off will take place at 11:15 am. Those interested in registering for the Step to Accept Challenge or making a donation, can visit StepToAccept.org. Teams and individual participants are welcome. Registration is $21 per adult and $10 for children 12 and under. Free access to Virtual Coaching and the Strava fitness tracking app for monitoring and recording steps is available through the website.

About GiGi's Playhouse

GiGi's Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers created to provide free life-changing therapeutic and educational programs for all ages. With 48 locations across the United States and Mexico, and a demand to open 200 more, GiGi's Playhouse is on a mission to change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all. Additional information is available at www.GiGisPlayhouse.org.

SOURCE GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers

Related Links

https://gigisplayhouse.org

