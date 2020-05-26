GigSmart Launches Unemployment Resource Center to Assist Americans Affected by Coronavirus

DENVER, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GigSmart, the smart staffing solution connecting businesses with available workers, launched a Coronavirus Unemployment Resource Center to make it easier for Americans who have been impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19) to find important state-specific information regarding unemployment insurance, financial aid, and healthcare benefits.

The Coronavirus Unemployment Resource Center instantly connects interested individuals to a myriad of available resources, specific to the state in which they reside. Each state-based information page provides detailed instructions on COVID-19 relief from how to file for unemployment benefits to accessing mortgage or rent assistance, information about the Coronavirus Stimulus Package, the CARES Act, and more.

"With a record 20.5 million Americans impacted by job loss in April, we want to help those who need financial assistance easily access all available resources and information offered by their state," said Rich Oakes, President of GigSmart. Oakes continued, "In addition to connecting Americans to this important information, we want to help them get back to work. They can use our Get Gigs app to quickly and easily see open hourly gigs, part-time jobs, and full-time jobs now hiring in their immediate proximity."

Launched in December of 2018, GigSmart's Get Gigs app connects over 170,000 users to local work opportunities via skills matching. As individual states transition out of stay-at-home orders, GigSmart is experiencing increased demand for workers in warehousing, landscaping, construction, food delivery, grocery, and general labor. With the Get Gigs app, anyone looking for work can be notified in real-time as open positions are offered in their area.

Available in all 50 states, the number of users leveraging GigSmart's two-sided staffing platform is growing significantly month-over-month. Businesses can leverage the Get Workers app to source temporary labor across 3,000+ skills, and individuals can use the Get Gigs mobile app to access local, on-demand, and scheduled Gigs or part-time and full-time jobs available across nearly every industry. To access the newly launched Coronavirus Unemployment Resource Center, to create a free Get Gigs account to instantly find open work opportunities in your area, or to learn more about GigSmart, please visit www.gigsmart.com.

About GigSmart

GigSmart is a software development company focused on providing modern solutions to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving economy. GigSmart's hiring platform provides on-demand staffing solutions to connect businesses looking for labor with available workers. Launched in December of 2018, GigSmart's Get Gigs and Get Workers apps have already surpassed 300,000 installs. GigSmart's alternative staffing solutions serve all 50 states in industries like construction, manufacturing, transportation, retail, customer service, and professional services. GigSmart is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with 35 full-time employees.

