Gigster Commemorates Ten Years of Growth with New 2023 Offerings to Help Companies Accelerate Innovation with Fully Managed Software Development Platform

>>Gigster's proven model for rapid and efficient software development is expanding with eight new services built for companies tackling modernization through the power of the human cloud.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fully-managed software development platform, Gigster, today announced new expanded service offerings for 2023 to help their client companies unleash human cloud-driven innovation at a global scale. Businesses face a difficult challenge over the coming year as they balance an uncertain economic reality with the critical demand to innovate and stay competitive in their market. Created a decade ago with the mission to democratize access to software development, Gigster's new offerings augment their proven risk reduction pricing models and superior approach to team assembly on demand and address the growing gap in the market for modernization, cloud computing, and emerging technologies.

"There is a critical challenge for companies who need to rapidly modernize their systems and products to gain a competitive edge," said Gigster's Director of Blockchain, Cory Hymel. "As we head into a potential tech recession, organizations must quickly meet the expectations of the market and the way to do that most efficiently is through the human cloud."

Since 2013, Gigster has worked with leading enterprises and growing businesses to deliver ambitious software development projects on-time and on-budget, touting a 94% success rate with a top tier global network of talent. Their fully-managed, on-demand development teams - made up of over 800 developers, 200 project managers, and 100 designers - have a proven track record of success in blockchain, AI and machine learning, IoT, cloud computing, and custom enterprise development. They now look to apply their global talent network and AI-powered project management to a new range of services.

Over the coming months, Gigster will launch eight new service offerings which will all rely on Gigster's ability to rapidly assemble expert teams and provide high-quality development at scale. Gigster's new QA Automation service is available now. Product ideation, cloud consolidation, UI/UX modernization, and others will follow, establishing Gigster as one of the most comprehensive partners to assist clients with their innovation mandates.

"The new services we're launching are all chosen because they can make a major difference in helping our clients advance at higher levels of quality and speed, and because we can deliver them in easier ways and with less friction than many of our competitors," said Hymel.

Gigster will release more information about their new service offerings as they are launched. Visit Gigster for more information on their current development services and for updates on new ways they are helping companies reduce friction and accelerate innovation.

