Gil Family Estates Expands its Sustainable and Organic Footprint

MURCIA, Spain, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gil Family Estates is a 5th generation wine producer and proprietor of eleven wineries in ten Spanish DO's (Denominación de Origen). They have been using organic farming methods for over 105 years. Having recently obtained organic certifications on several estate vineyards, Gil Family Estates will expand their portfolio of wines made with organic grapes. They practice sustainability in all our vineyards and wineries.

Vineyards

Gil Family Estates vineyards are the model of organic viticulture. Currently more than 500 acres of their estate vineyards are certified organic and that will grow to more than 4,400 acres by 2023.

Sustainability and water conservation are always front of mind. They have a deep love of the land and have always used chemical-free and ecological methods for our indigenous varietal, dry-farmed estate vineyards. All of their wines are certified vegan.

Bodegas Juan Gil in Jumilla converts all winemaking byproduct into organic fertilizer making it a zero-waste facility and has now been certified by the Wineries for Climate Protection (WfCP).

Certified Organic Wines

Gil Family Estates currently has four, critically acclaimed certified organic wines; Juan Gil Silver Organic Monastrell, Shaya Old-Vine Organic Verdejo, Honoro Vera Organic Monastrell and Shania Organic Monastrell 3L Premium Bag-in-Box. Additional certified organic wines will be released soon.

Sustainability Projects

Three wineries are already solar powered; Bodegas Juan Gil (Jumilla), Cellers Can Blau (Montsant) and Bodegas Morca (Campo de Borja). The installation of a 100-kW solar farm has begun at Bodegas Ateca (Calatayud) and will supply a portion of its electricity needs. The expansion of our solar farm in Jumilla will be completed soon and will provide the electricity to power Bodegas Juan Gil and Bodegas El Nido entirely. Any surplus will be restored to the regional grid.

Gil Family Estates will soon produce and commercialize electricity 100% sourced from renewable energy. All of the wineries will use electricity sourced only from environmentally sustainable and renewable energy.

"The land is where everything begins. Commitment to the environment in and around our vineyards is of utmost importance which is why we invest in renewable energy sources and sustainability. We owe everything to our soils and our vineyards. We respect the land, and by preserving everything we have learned in the last 100 years, we will continue to responsibly produce great wines for generations," stated Miguel Gil, Proprietor of Gil Family Estates.

About Gil Family Estates

Gil Family Estates was founded in 1916 and owns 4,364 acres of vineyards throughout their eleven wineries located across ten different DOs, in Spain. Each winery has its own perfectly defined personality yet working in harmony with the others. Gil Family Estates has unwavering focus on indigenous terroir-driven wines of outstanding value. All the Gil Family Estates wineries are led by brothers Miguel and Ángel Gil. The Gil Family Estates portfolio of wines is sold in over 50 countries and distributed in all 50 U.S. states. www.GilFamily.es

