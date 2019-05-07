Gilat Announces First Ever Successful Demonstration of 5G Connectivity Over a LEO Satellite, Powered by Gilat Using Telesat's Phase 1 LEO

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) (TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that a Gilat high throughput modem enabled the first ever demonstration of 5G services over a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite. The successful test was conducted with the tier-1 European operator last month using Telesat's Phase 1 LEO satellite connected to the University of Surrey's 5G test bed network.

The demonstration included video chatting, web browsing and simultaneous streaming of up to 8K video. The project team also transferred 4K video to the edge of the 5G network, which is a key 5G future use case. Live testing of these content rich data streams was achieved using 5G cellular technology that offers many benefits but which requires an advanced backhaul solution that can quickly and cost effectively extend these benefits to subscribers beyond major cities. The testing confirmed that this required 5G backhaul solution can be provided by Gilat modem technology working with Telesat's Phase 1 LEO satellite.

"Telesat is pleased to be collaborating with innovative companies such as Gilat that recognize the potential of Telesat's LEO system to enable demanding low-latency 5G applications such as 4K video streaming," said Michel Forest, Director of Engineering, Telesat. "This demonstration confirms that Telesat's state-of-the-art LEO architecture delivers on the promise of latency sensitive and high bit rate applications such as in 5G connectivity."

"Gilat is proud to take part in the industry milestone demonstrating the capabilities of our backhaul solution in enabling outstanding results for next generation 5G applications over Telesat's phase 1 LEO Satellite," said Amir Yafe, Head of Global Accounts at Gilat. "This test further strengthens Gilat's strategic partnership with Telesat in successfully demonstrating high-end applications over LEO satellite and further reinforces Gilat cellular backhaul leadership."

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) (TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat's comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-look ng within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks

Doreet Oren, Director Corporate Communications

DoreetO@gilat.com

Comm-Partners LLC

June Filingeri, President

+1-203-972-0186

JuneFil@optonline.net

SOURCE Gilat Satellite Networks

Related Links

http://www.gilat.com

