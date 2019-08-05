Gilat Will Provide Aero Antennas With Initial Agreement for Tens of Millions of Dollars to a Tier-1 Business Aviation Service Provider

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) (TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that it will provide aero antennas with an initial agreement for tens of millions of dollars to a Tier-1 business aviation service provider. This expands Gilat's aero offering into the business aviation market with a leading tail-mount antenna for business jets.

The high-speed satellite-based global connectivity service being developed will be enabled by Gilat's aero terminal which includes a 12" tail-mount Ku band antenna, and Gilat's industry proven Taurus aero modem. Gilat's solution is designed to provide the user experience this demanding market requires. The service for business aviation will be provided over one of the largest aero networks operating worldwide.

"Gilat's expansion from commercial aviation into the market segment of business aviation is a major milestone in our IFC strategy," said Ron Levin, VP Mobility and Global Accounts at Gilat. "This achievement, of a potential of hundreds of terminals, further strengthens Gilat as a major IFC player in this fast-growing satellite communication market."

