Gilero Opens New Design Center in Southern California

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilero, a contract design, development and manufacturing firm specializing in medical and drug delivery devices, has announced the opening of a new Design Center in Carlsbad, California. The new location serves as Gilero's second Design Center and will be led by Rob Henson, Senior Design Engineer and Site Manager for Gilero - Carlsbad.

"I am very excited about Gilero's future in this area, which is a strategic location for medical device and pharma innovation," expressed Henson. "Our West Coast presence will allow us to collaborate more closely with existing customers in the area and provides an excellent opportunity to foster new relationships in the industry." Henson spent the last three and a half years working as a part of the Gilero Design & Development Team based in Morrisville, NC. He relocated to Southern California to oversee the opening and operations of the Carlsbad office.

"We've been working with customers in Southern California since Gilero's inception," shares Ted Mosler, CEO of Gilero. "We are pleased to be opening this office so that we can better serve our customers in real-time with increased responsiveness and more onsite engineering support. This Design Center is just one piece of Gilero's many planned expansion efforts."

The Carlsbad location will provide the same level of engineering expertise as Gilero's headquarters in North Carolina. Service offerings include: human factors research, concept development, device & packaging design, prototyping, testing and regulatory support.

The Carlsbad Design Center is officially open for business.

About Gilero

Gilero offers full end-to-end services in design, development and contract manufacturing in the medical device and drug delivery device/combination product markets. With an expanding global footprint, Gilero utilizes industry experience and in-house talent to design, develop and manufacture everything from consumable medical devices to complex electromechanical drug delivery systems. Visit www.gilero.com for more information.

