Gillette® Launches First Of Its Kind Heated Razor

"By fusing beautiful form with reimagined function, the Heated Razor from GilletteLabs truly elevates the shaving experience," said Gary Coombe, CEO - P&G Global Grooming. "We know men love the sensation of a hot towel shave and now they can enjoy that same luxurious experience every day in their bathroom."

After Gillette's limited trial range sold out in less than a week on Indiegogo, the Heated Razor was showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 where it won 'Engadget's People's Choice Award.'

"We've been delighted with the reception from the tech and grooming community. We had incredible feedback from early adopters on Indiegogo and everyone who got to see the product in action at CES. That's why we're so excited to now make this breakthrough innovation available to all our consumers in the U.S." continued Coombe.

The new Heated Razor by GilletteLabs activates and delivers instant warmth at the push of a button and provides a noticeably more comfortable shave. It also includes several other key features:

Stainless Steel Warming Bar: Distributes heat quickly and evenly, instantly providing soothing warmth to the skin that feels like a hot towel shave with every stroke and lasts throughout the entire shave.



Distributes heat quickly and evenly, instantly providing soothing warmth to the skin that feels like a hot towel shave with every stroke and lasts throughout the entire shave. Adjustable Temperature Levels : With a push of a button, easily choose between two levels of heat to achieve optimal comfort based on what's right for each user.



: With a push of a button, easily choose between two levels of heat to achieve optimal comfort based on what's right for each user. Automatic Overheat Protection: Four intelligent heat sensors consistently maintain even warmth at the chosen temperature through each shaving stroke, while built-in safety features ensure an even and safe level of heat.



Four intelligent heat sensors consistently maintain even warmth at the chosen temperature through each shaving stroke, while built-in safety features ensure an even and safe level of heat. Advanced Five Blades Technology: Gillette's most advanced thinnest and finest blades to provide incredible comfort.



Gillette's most advanced thinnest and finest blades to provide incredible comfort. Wireless Magnetic Charging: Compact and elegant, the wireless magnetic charging dock makes charging the razor as easy as putting it down.



Compact and elegant, the wireless magnetic charging dock makes charging the razor as easy as putting it down. Lithium Ion Battery : Used in advanced electronics, the rechargeable lithium ion battery lasts up to six shaves, depending on usage - making being on-the-go easy.



: Used in advanced electronics, the rechargeable lithium ion battery lasts up to six shaves, depending on usage - making being on-the-go easy. Sleek Handle : Aesthetically designed, the premium-grade aluminum zinc handle adds an air of sophistication to the razor's overall look and feel.

: Aesthetically designed, the premium-grade aluminum zinc handle adds an air of sophistication to the razor's overall look and feel. Flexdisc Technology: Contours to your facial features and conquers the curves to ensure contact with the warming bar on every stroke - no matter how users shave.



Contours to your facial features and conquers the curves to ensure contact with the warming bar on every stroke - no matter how users shave. 100% Waterproof Razor: Allows users to shave based on their preference – in the shower or at the sink.

The Heated Razor is now available for pre order on Gillette on Demand on https://ondemand.gillette.com/ and The Art of Shaving stores and website on May 3rd, 2019. It retails for $200. Additional blades retail for $25.

For more than 115 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivalled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit www.gillette.com. To see our full selection of products, visit www.gillette.com. Follow Gillette on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

