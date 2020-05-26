Gillette Launches King C. Gillette: A Complete Range Of Grooming And Beard Care Products For Men

The King C. Gillette tools and facial hair care essentials – which include the iconic double-edged safety razor that was pioneered back in 1901 by King C. Gillette – and beard-care products including beard wash and oil – promise to help men with facial hair to look and feel their best by giving them the ' tools of the trade' to master their look.

Gary Coombe, CEO, Gillette commented, "We're excited to announce the launch of the King C. Gillette range - the first complete lineup of products and tools designed for men with facial hair. Our founder King C. Gillette revolutionized the male grooming experience more than a century ago, and so it is fitting that this new brand bears his name. All men have their own grooming styles and rituals which is personal to them, and so we've put all our years of shaving experience together with the very best razor, hair and skin care technologies to create this full range of tools, accessories and care products to meet all the grooming needs of all men. It's the one-stop shop for grooming that men have been looking for."

At launch, the range – which can be categorized into three sections: shave & edge, trim and care, will feature:

Shave & Edge:

Double Edge Safety Razor and Blade Refills – an icon of style for precise edges

an icon of style for precise edges Shave and Edging Razor and Blade Refills – with 5 premium blades for closeness and precision trimmer for edging

with 5 premium blades for closeness and precision trimmer for edging Transparent Shave Gel – clear formula so you can see exactly where you are shaving

Trim:

Beard trimmer – cordless with three interchangeable combs, for all beard styles

Care:

Daily Beard & Face Wash (350ml) – refreshing cleanser infused with coconut water, and patented hair conditioning technology, that has been optimized especially for beards, that leave skin & hair feeling soft and smooth

refreshing cleanser infused with coconut water, and patented hair conditioning technology, that has been optimized especially for beards, that leave skin & hair feeling soft and smooth Soft Beard Balm (100ml) – conditioning balm with cocoa butter, can be used as a leave-in product or a deep conditioning wash-off mask

conditioning balm with cocoa butter, can be used as a leave-in product or a deep conditioning wash-off mask Beard Oil (30ml) – Lightweight and non-greasy, features argan oil to soften facial hair and moisturize skin underneath the beard

The King C. Gillette shave gel, beard & face wash, beard balm and beard oil have been formulated with plant-based ingredients including argan oil, avocado oil, coconut water, aloe vera, white tea extract and cocoa butter. Each of these products features the King C. Gillette signature scent which has been developed by Gillette's own expert perfume team in close collaboration with an international fragrance house and trend experts. The signature scent was designed to evoke the brand's narrative of history and heritage combined with modern masculinity, with top notes of cardamom and ginger, heart notes of lavender and bourbon oil, and base notes including patchouli and sandalwood.

King C. Gillette is available now at Walgreens locations nationwide and online at Walgreens.com from a suggested retail price of $5.99 - $29.99. Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer. For further information on the full range of King C. Gillette products, please visit KingCGillette.com.

About Gillette

For over 115 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivalled product performance – improving the lives of over 750 million men around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, or to see our full selection of products, visit http://www.gillette.com/.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

CONTACT:

Nermene Fakhr, Nike Communications

Senior Account Executive

[email protected]

Julia Lafeldt, Gillette

Senior Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE King C. Gillette