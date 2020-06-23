Gilroy Associates and CloudPro Announce New Alliance to Prepare for Upcoming Turns and Thrive in a Cloud-first World

WEST CHESTER, Pa. and SAN JOSE, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilroy Associates, a management and strategy consulting firm, and CloudPro, a provider of cloud consulting and marketing services, today announced a new alliance to offer a suite of cloud strategy and delivery services that help ensure the successful implementations of their clients' strategic cloud initiatives.

"Our alliance with CloudPro extends our leadership in advising and developing strategies that enable our clients to turn uncertainty into opportunity," stated Kevin Gilroy, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Gilroy Associates. "CloudPro's deep domain knowledge in the cloud enhances our capability to advise clients on the best way to build resilience into their business models and reimagine their future state."

Together, Gilroy Associates and CloudPro bring subject-matter expertise generated from successful client engagements to help organizations realize measurable value from their IT investments. The alliance provides companies a full spectrum of services including cloud strategy development, assessments, roadmaps, migrations, program management and implementations.

"From strategy to execution, our goal is to drive innovation and improve business outcomes for our clients and business partners through services that accelerate time-to-market and create a competitive advantage," stated Doug Kryzan, CEO of CloudPro. "Combining Gilroy Associates industry-leading channel strategy expertise with CloudPro's marketing and professional services is a tremendous opportunity for our clients to realize game-changing value."

For more information, please visit: https://cloudpro.services/cp-ga-alliance

About Gilroy Associates

Gilroy Associates is a team of executives with a combined 150 years of experience working for and in Fortune 100, Mid-Market, SMB, Government, and Not For Profit sectors. With experience spanning the globe, including working for and leading both U.S. and foreign-owned companies, Gilroy Associates has a proven record in both the channel and direct spaces. For more information, visit Gilroy Associates at www.gilroyassociates.com.

About CloudPro

CloudPro is a leading provider of cloud professional and marketing services for medium-size and large enterprise customers. We architect and deliver technology solutions that enable organizations to innovate and grow their business. CloudPro collaborates with business leaders to prioritize initiatives and generate value quickly with its proven methodology and best practices. For more information, visit CloudPro at www.cloudpro.services.

