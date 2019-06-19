Gilroy, California native Manuel Gandarilla signs with athlete management firm Mon Ethos Pro ahead IFBB/NPC San Jose Championships according to company President David Whitaker
BOSTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hailing from Gilroy, California, Bodybuilder Manuel Gandarilla has signed with athlete management firm Mon Ethos Pro according to company President David Whitaker. Gandarilla, who is currently enlisted in the United States Navy, was inspired to compete in the sport of bodybuilding after attending a Spectrum Free Athlete seminar in January at an event at Santa Cruz Power Fitness. With a background in competition Jujitsu, Gandarilla is no stranger to the efforts necessary to win. "Manuel knows what it takes. When I heard his personal story of what he had been through in his life, to see him standing before me, I just knew that he had it in him to make it big in this sport," said Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker.
Gandarilla is a natural inspiration for those around him, and he hopes to bring that message with him as he moves up in the bodybuilding sport to hopefully compete at Olympia one day. With Basic Training this summer, Gandarilla has his hands full in both the military and bodybuilding, but is looking forward to elevating his form and physique to become a top competitor in the field.
Mon Ethos Pro is an athlete and talent consulting company that represents some of the top athletes competing in sport today.
