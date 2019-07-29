Gilsbar Announces Innovative New Partnership with Regenexx to Reduce Elective Orthopedic Surgical Spend

COVINGTON, La., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership between Gilsbar, one of the nation's largest privately held health and benefits management organizations, and Regenexx, a world-class interventional orthopedic clinic network, offers employer groups as well as the Gilsbar employees access to a new healthcare benefit that is a less invasive and less costly solution for orthopedic conditions which significantly reduces the high cost of musculoskeletal care in a healthcare plan.

As customers choose to adopt the appropriate plan document language, Gilsbar's self-funded clients will have access to the Regenexx procedures which effectively intervene on 70% of orthopedic injuries and conditions where surgery was previously the only solution.* This interventional approach enables employers to save up to 70% on their orthopedic costs while providing best-in-class surgery alternatives with Regenexx's proprietary orthobiologic procedures. Employers who partner with Regenexx not only report a remarkable drop in employees' need for orthopedic surgery, they also show less absenteeism.

"After a thorough review of the Regenexx Corporate Program, we added it as an option for our employees and our clients. Our clients now have access to add this cost-savings strategy and Best-In-Class care – a true WIN/WIN for all involved," says Doug Layman, President of Gilsbar Health & Life. The Regenexx Corporate program perfectly aligns with Gilsbar's commitment as a health & benefits administrator who heightens productivity, improves outcomes, and betters their clients' bottom lines.

"The Regenexx Corporate Program has quickly become an essential part of our partners healthcare plan as we help employers improve their musculoskeletal care model and strategically decrease the number of avoidable orthopedic surgeries occurring year after year. We look forward to partnering with Gilsbar and their clients to offer them this solution that employees choose over surgery a majority of the time when given the choice," says Jason Hellickson, CEO Regenexx.

Watch a quick introduction to Regenexx: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lehuGFZP3Q&t=9s

*This applies only to elective orthopedic surgery without fracture related care and acute care trauma.

About Gilsbar, LLC

Established in 1959, Gilsbar, LLC® is one of the largest privately-held insurance services organizations in the country. Recognized as a catalyst for creating healthy businesses, Gilsbar, LLC® offers self-funded and fully-insured benefit plan management services, along with Wellness, Advocacy, and overall Population Health Management. Gilsbar, LLC's integrated delivery model improves the health and wellbeing of its members, resulting in significant health plan savings for its clients.

Gilsbar, LLC® has been honored by Inc. magazine for its sustained growth, Modern Healthcare and Business Insurance magazines as a Best Place to Work, and WELCOA and the American Heart Association for its proven wellness methodology. For more information, visit www.Gilsbar.com.

About Regenexx

Regenexx is a nationwide network of physicians who practice Interventional Orthopedics, a new specialty that focuses on using the most advanced regenerative protocols available as an alternative to many orthopedic surgeries. Regenexx has published roughly half of the research world-wide on the use of orthobioligics for treating orthopedic injuries, and our patented treatment lab-processing and treatment protocols allow us to achieve unmatched results. Our procedures use your body's natural healing agents including blood platelets and bone marrow concentrate to repair damaged bone, muscle, cartilage, tendons, and ligaments. We believe in educating patients, offering options, and encouraging people to take an active role in their own treatment.

For more information on Regenexx Corporate visit www.RegenexxCorporate.com or call 888-547-6667.

For more information on the Regenexx procedures visit www.Regenexx.com.

