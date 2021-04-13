Gimmal achieves SOC 2 Type 2 compliance
Apr 13, 2021, 00:07 ET
Houston, Texas, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal LLC, a leading provider of information governance software and solutions, has announced the successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit for its records management solution, Gimmal Records. The audit, performed by Doeren Mayhew, found that Gimmal meets the SOC 2 standards for Security and Availability Trust Services Principles.
Gimmal's audit confirms the criteria set forth by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) has been met to provide adequate:
- Security that ensures systems and data are protected against unauthorized access and other factors that could compromise confidentiality, integrity availability, and privacy
- Availability so that systems are readily available for use and operation
- Processing integrity to make certain systems process in a timely, accurate, and authorized manner
- Confidentiality for information delegated as confidential to have appropriate protections
- Privacy for any personal information collected that will be used, retained, disclosed, and disposed of
"As an information governance company, our mission is to reduce risks associated with the mis-management of information," states Gimmal's President and Chief Strategy Officer, Chris Caplinger, "and we take pride in creating secure and private environments for all of our clients."
"Obtaining the SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is an integral part in continuing to deliver solutions our clients could trust and feel safe using." says Gimmal's Director of Information Technology, Charlie Price.
About Gimmal
Gimmal's information governance solutions have been helping clients take control of their information for over 18 years by combating risks associated with critical business information and enabling the ability to control content sprawl, reduce high infrastructure costs, and locate appropriate information when needed. Gimmal's software helps streamline discovery, migration, governance, and compliance of information without impacting end users. Learn more about Gimmal's information governance offerings at https://www.gimmal.com/
