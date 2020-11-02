Gimmal Altitude now supports file analysis for Box

Altitude allows users to discover, remediate, and classify unstructured content in corporate data sources. Tweet this

Mitigated risk through locating valuable and sensitive business data in unstructured sources

Improved user efficiency in corporate sources with the elimination of redundant, obsolete, and trivial data

Compliance with organizational policies and industry regulations through the discovery and classification of data

To learn more how Gimmal Altitude can help you locate valuable business content and eliminate dark data, visit https://www.gimmal.com/gimmal-altitude.

This news follows Gimmal's recent announcement of the addition of a new enterprise content management migration tool.

"We are pleased to announce file analysis support for Box as one of many initiatives to expand our information governance capabilities to the market," states Gimmal President and Chief Strategy Officer, Chris Caplinger.

About Gimmal

Gimmal provides the solutions organizations need to find information, govern content, improve business processes, and ensure information is in compliance, no matter where it is stored. Gimmal software automates processes, helps achieve interoperability between SharePoint® and SAP®, centralizes policy for legacy systems, and improves productivity across your organization at the lowest possible cost. Learn more about Gimmal's information governance offerings at https://www.gimmal.com/.

SOURCE Gimmal, LLC

