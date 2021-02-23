Gina Bolvin Recognized in Forbes as a 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group, Inc. was recently ranked No. 26 in Massachusetts in the 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list published by Forbes.

According to Forbes, the annual list spotlights the nation's top-performing advisors, evaluated based on a methodology developed by SHOOK Research. Advisors are also evaluated based on personal interviews, industry experience and revenue trends, among other criteria.

Gina Bolvin, President, Bolvin Wealth Management

"On behalf of LPL Financial, we congratulate Gina for being recognized on this year's Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. This past year has demonstrated that strong financial advice cannot be underestimated, and that personalized financial advice is critical in helping clients work toward achieving their short and long-term financial goals," said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. "We applaud Gina for continuing to raise the bar in our industry and demonstrate the value of the independent model in creating meaningful and long-lasting investor-advisor relationships."

Bolvin is an independent advisor affiliated with LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker-dealer* and a leader in the retail financial advice market, providing resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients' financial lives.

About Bolvin Wealth Management Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Boston, Bolvin Wealth Management Group, Inc. is an independently owned financial advisory firm. Bolvin Wealth provides clients with customized support in investment management and employee benefits advisory services, as well as financial, retirement and estate planning. Gina Bolvin has appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell, Fox Business News Making Money with Charles Payne, TD Ameritrade Network Market Overtime, PBS Nightly Business Report, Reuters and Bloomberg Radio. For more information, please visit us at: www.bolvinwealth.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. LPL.com

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2020

LPL Financial, Forbes magazine and Bolvin Wealth Management Group, Inc. are all separate entities. The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

Securities offered through LPL Financial member FINRA/SIPC.

Contact:

Gina Bolvin

Bolvin Wealth Management Group, Inc.

(617) 348-2884

[email protected]

SOURCE Bolvin Wealth Management