Gina Corena & Associates Offering Free Virtual Consultations Due to Business Interruption in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Las Vegas personal injury law firm Gina Corena & Associates announces continued 24/7 availability to provide legal services during the COVID-19 pandemic through virtual consultations and teleconferencing. With social distancing measures in place, the firm remains accessible to clients and is proudly serving the Las Vegas community during this unprecedented time. "We are in this together, and my mission is you – Las Vegas. I want individuals in our community to know that they are not alone and that our firm can help," says Attorney and Managing Partner Gina M. Corena.

What Do COVID-19 Shutdowns Mean for the Future of Sin City?

The Las Vegas community was struck by the coronavirus pandemic as a city that is tourism came to a screeching halt in mid-March when Nevada governor Steve Sisolak mandated the closure of all non-essential businesses.

According to a study completed by WalletHub, Nevada ranks third in the nation among state economies most exposed to COVID-19 due to the shutdown, only behind Louisiana and Rhode Island. Las Vegas, much like the city of New Orleans, is built around entertainment. The city's economic dependence on its attractions, casinos, large events, conventions, retail shopping, dining and nightlife is why the shutdown has impacted the city so heavily.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), nearly 24,000 conventions and over 42 million visitors flock to the city annually, but many events have already been canceled or postponed. LVCVA's March 2020 report reflects that with travel restrictions imposed mid-month, visitor volume was reduced by 59% year over year and convention attendance reported a 55% decrease from last year. Approximately 38% of the state's workforce consists of Southern Nevada jobs supported by tourism, according to the LVCVA, making up a staggering 367,900 jobs in an industry that has come to a sudden halt.

In addition to an eerily quiet strip, COVID-19 has presented Las Vegas residents and businesses with some of the following concerns:

Lost jobs or decreased wages due to closures of casinos, restaurants, bars, shows, convention centers and other entertainment venues

Service industry and travel-related employment either lost or furloughed and the future of positions uncertain

Essential workers at risk of exposure to the virus due to the lack of PPE

Wrongful death of loved ones in nursing homes due to negligent exposure

Business interruption claim denials despite insurance policies

Inability to sustain business operations with the loss in revenue from the shutdown

Business Interruption and Fighting Insurance Companies

Personal injury law firm Gina Corena & Associates reminds business owners that they do not need to face insurance companies alone. In fact, the importance of having experienced legal counsel on your side to battle large insurance companies cannot be emphasized enough. A skilled attorney can review business interruption policies and determine the best course of action to seek compensation during this time of crisis.

Personal Injury During COVID-19

If you were injured before or during COVID-19, delaying medical treatment could adversely affect the value of your claim. Gina Corena & Associates reminds Las Vegas residents to contact the firm for help. "We are resilient, and our community will get through this time together," says Gina M. Corena.

If you own a business that has suffered economic loss and claim denial or if you or a loved one have suffered loss from COVID-19, contact Gina Corena & Associates by phone at 702-680-1111 or online 24/7 for a free consultation. Hablamos Español.

COVID-19 and Service Industry Workers

Our COVID-19 Response

