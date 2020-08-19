Gina Perini Named a Finalist for Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year® New Jersey Award

"Being named a finalist for Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year, New Jersey program is an exciting and humbling honor," states Ms. Perini. "This year's nominees represent the best and brightest entrepreneurs who have disrupted industries, driven innovation and pushed the boundaries of what we think of as business-as-usual. Being in their company is an award in and of itself."

To be eligible for an Entrepreneur of the Year® Award, nominees must be a manager or owner of a private or public company and be primarily responsible for the company's recent performance. In her role as the President and CEO of Somos, Inc., Ms. Perini has satisfied this requirement and beyond. Under her leadership, Somos has successfully positioned itself as a leading data solutions company, laid the foundation for the future of Toll-Free via a multi-year systems' upgrade program and expanded Somos' portfolio of product and services offerings to enable innovation in the industry.

"Somos has always been, at its heart, a nimble yet ambitious organization," states Michelle Larsen, Somos' Vice President of Customer Engagement and Product Strategy. "Under Gina's leadership, we've grown from a singular registry administrator to an active leader and innovator that is driving the telecom industry into the future through trusted global connections. None of our successes would've been possible without Gina's vision, strategy and entrepreneurial spirit."

Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year award winners represent an esteemed group of leaders. Nominees go through a heavily vetted nomination evaluation process which includes a review of their achievements against the following criteria: overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Award winners will be announced through special virtual events between October 6-8, 2020 and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur of the Year alumni from around the world. This year, entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.

About Somos, Inc.

Somos is a leading provider of trusted registry management and data solutions. Our mission is to empower more intimate and trusted interconnections between brands, consumers, and communities. A total customer focus is reflected in everything we do – working collaboratively to build market value and creatively resolve industry problems.

Somos serves as the North American Numbering Plan Administrator and the Pooling Administrator for over 800 million local and wireless telephone numbers and operates the SMS/800 TFN Registry for over 42 Million Toll-Free Numbers in North America. Other Somos solutions include the TSS Registry, the centralized registry for the use of Toll-Free Numbers in text messaging and multimedia services; and RouteLink, the alternative solution for accessing authoritative Toll-Free routing data. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

