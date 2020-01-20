Ginger Ale and Tonic Mixer Industry Forecasts (2020-2023) Featuring The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Fever-Tree, Luscombe Drinks, Polar Beverages, and Fentimans

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ginger Ale and Tonic Mixer Market: Insight, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ginger ale market is expected to record a value of US$5.34 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.57%, for the duration spanning 2019-2023. While, the global tonic mixer market is projected to hold a value of US$2.02 billion in 2023, increasing at a CAGR of 4.87%, during 2018-2023.

The factors such as growing obesity among people, rising consumption of alcoholic beverages, rapid urbanization, growing disposable income and availability of a wide range of flavors are expected to drive the market growth. However, the growth of the market would be challenged by concerns regarding added sugar ingredients and the availability of substitutes. A few notable trends include increasing e-commerce retail sales and increasing rates of the youth population.



The global ginger ale and tonic mixer markets hold considerable shares in the overall beverage market, as both the drinks are getting widespread popularity among the population, owing to the availability of a wide range of flavors. Various health benefits of consuming ginger-based products are also making ginger ale popular amongst the population. Further, the variants of tonic mixers - regular and diet, are contributing to its increasing market volume as the drink can be consumed either as a mixer or as a direct beverage.



The fastest-growing regional ginger ale market is North America due to the presence of the key players, who consistently innovate and introduce new products in the market. While Europe is the fastest-growing region for the tonic mixer market. The consumption of alcoholic beverages in a large quantity has let Europe maintain the leading position in the global tonic mixer market.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global ginger ale and tonic mixer market.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe , and Asia-Pacific ) have been analyzed.

, , and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Fever-Tree, Luscombe Drinks, Polar Beverages, and Fentimans) also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview

1.1 Ginger Ale

1.2 Types of Ginger Ales

1.3 Processing of Ginger Ales

1.4 Health benefits of Ginger Ales

1.5 Tonic Mixer

1.6 Product Types of Tonic Mixers



2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Ginger Ale Market

2.1.1 Global Ginger Ale Market by Value

2.1.2 Global Ginger Ale Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Ginger Ale Market Value by Region

2.3 Global Tonic Mixer Market

2.3.1 Global Tonic Mixer Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Tonic Mixer Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Tonic Mixer Market by Product Type

2.4.1 Global Regular Tonic Mixer Market by Value

2.4.2 Global Regular Tonic Mixer Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Global Diet Tonic Mixer Market by Value

2.4.4 Global Diet Tonic Mixer Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Tonic Mixer Market by Distribution Channels

2.5.1 Global Supermarket Tonic Mixer Market by Value

2.5.2 Global Supermarket Tonic Mixer Market Forecast by Value

2.5.3 Global Online Retailers Tonic Mixer Market by Value

2.5.4 Global Online Retailers Tonic Mixer Market Forecast by Value

2.6 Global Tonic Mixer Market by Region



3. Regional Ginger Ale Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.2 Asia-Pacific

3.3 Europe

3.4 Latin America

3.5 RoW



4. Regional Tonic Mixer Market Analysis

4.1 Europe

4.2 North America

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.4 RoW



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Obesity amongst People

5.1.2 Rising Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages

5.1.3 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.4 Increasing Disposable Income

5.1.5 Availability of Wide Range of Flavors in Ginger ale and Tonic Mixers

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Increasing E-Commerce Retail Sales

5.2.2 Increasing Rate of Youth Population

5.2.3 Consumers are shifting towards Low-Calorie Drinks

5.2.4 Increasing Product Innovations

5.2.5 Consumption of Tonic Mixers for Medical Purposes

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Concerns Regarding Added Sugar Ingredients

5.3.2 Availability of Substitute Drinks



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

6.2 The U.S. Market

6.2.1 The U.S. Ginger Ale Market Share by Players

6.2.2 The U.S. Tonic Mixer Market Share by Players



7. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

7.1 The Coca-Cola Company

7.2 Keurig Dr. Pepper

7.3 Fever-Tree

7.4 Luscombe Drinks

7.5 Polar Beverages

7.6 Fentimans



