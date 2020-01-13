Ginkgo Bioworks CEO to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks, the organism company, today announced that Jason Kelly, Ginkgo Bioworks CEO and co-founder, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 9:30 AM Pacific Time at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, room Elizabethan D.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Headquartered in Boston, Ginkgo Bioworks uses the most advanced technology on the planet – biology – to grow products instead of manufacturing them. The company's technology platform is bringing biotechnology into consumer goods markets, enabling fragrance, cosmetic, nutrition, food, agriculture and pharmaceuticals to make better products. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

