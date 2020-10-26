Ginkgo Bioworks Secures Access to SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test With Goal of Acquiring and Distributing Up To 50 Million Tests

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ginkgo Bioworks announced it has secured access to the SD Biosensor rapid antigen test with a goal of acquiring and distributing up to 50 million tests. Concentric by Ginkgo , the company's COVID-19 diagnostic testing service, will begin offering antigen testing to customers in international markets where the antigen test is authorized to be sold. The SD Biosensor antigen test does not currently have Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the U.S. market, and therefore, it will only be used for surveillance purposes in the U.S.

Ginkgo continues to seek access to a variety of antigen testing solutions as a complement to its current offering of molecular testing services for COVID-19. Concentric believes that solving the complex logistics of deploying rapid testing for large organizations such as schools and businesses is a key barrier to massive scale testing across the world. Rapid antigen tests can provide another layer of valuable health information to enable a "concentric" approach for supporting the reopening of organizations during the pandemic.

"In conversations with operational leaders across industries, it has become clear that we will need a number of different testing solutions to effectively test communities at scale," said Matt McKnight, Chief Commercial Officer of Ginkgo Bioworks. "Incorporating antigen testing as a rapid approach to suppress potential outbreaks will be a key component to reuniting schools, offices, and communities and curbing the spread of the virus."

Antigen tests identify specific protein segments – or antigens – that are present on the surface of the virus. Although generally less sensitive than PCR or next-generation sequencing tests that scan for the virus' genetic material, antigen tests may identify positive cases at the peak of infection, when viral loads are likely to be high. Many public health experts believe increased access to rapid antigen testing could help communities reduce the spread of the virus and will be a valuable part of the country's larger epidemic strategy.

To learn more about Concentric by Ginkgo's full-service testing capabilities, visit www.concentricbyginkgo.com .

About Ginkgo Bioworks:

Headquartered in Boston, Ginkgo Bioworks uses the most advanced technology on the planet—biology—to grow better products. The company's cell programming platform is enabling the growth of synthetic biology across diverse markets, from food to fragrance to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo is also actively supporting a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including community testing, epidemiological tracing, vaccine development and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

